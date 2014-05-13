WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a
likely Republican candidate for the White House, on Tuesday
unveiled plans to give more Americans a way to save for
retirement while raising the retirement age for younger workers.
The first-term Florida senator's announcement at the
National Press Club in Washington is part of a broader set of
proposals that are helping Rubio shore up his policy credentials
with the Republican Party's conservative wing.
"I believe the American dream my parents lived is still
possible," Rubio said. "But among too many of our people, there
is now a nagging sense that achieving it has become more
difficult than ever. Financial security has faded for millions
Americans, and with it the hope of a stable and secure
retirement."
Rubio proposed opening up to more Americans the federal
Thrift Savings Plan currently offered to federal employees and
members of Congress. It allows workers to make tax-free
contributions, similar to a 401(k) plan.
Rubio's plan would also give seniors a fixed amount of money
for buying health care plans, from either a private company or
from Medicare. Rubio said the government would contribute to the
cost of the insurance, pegging the amount to the cheapest option
available.
The former Tea Party hero is gradually mending his
relationships with leaders in his party's right wing after he
helped lead a failed effort to reform the U.S. immigration
system in 2013, in what some conservatives saw as an attempt to
grant amnesty to illegal immigrants.
"All of the reforms I've proposed so far this year aim to
create dynamic economic growth," he said of his suite of ideas.
Rubio's proposal would see Social Security payroll taxes
suspended for workers who keep working past age 65.
Democrats rallied against Rubio's plan.
"This afternoon Senator Rubio renewed the GOP's commitment
to ending Medicare as we know it, forcing future seniors to
spend more out of pocket on medical care when they need it
most," said Democratic National Committee spokesman Michael
Czin.
Rubio says he will not make a decision on a presidential run
until after November's midterm elections and strategists believe
his decision could depend on other possible contenders. If
former Florida Governor Jeb Bush pursues the presidency, for
example, he could attract much of Rubio's home-state money and
support.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Lisa Shumaker)