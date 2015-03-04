(New throughout, adds comments, details)
By Andy Sullivan
WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, a
likely Republican presidential candidate in 2016, on Wednesday
unveiled a plan to reduce taxes for multinational corporations
and parents, but it would widen federal budget deficits without
cuts to popular health and retirement programs.
The Florida senator's tax plan, introduced with Utah
Republican Senator Mike Lee, would close loopholes and simplify
the U.S. tax code, introduce new deductions for parents. In an
effort to spur economic growth, it would encourage businesses to
spend on computers, tractors and other equipment rather than
taking on debt.
It would also eliminate taxes on dividends and capital
gains, but limit the popular deduction for mortgage interest
payments.
Like other ambitious tax-reform efforts, the plan is not
likely to become law this year but could be a significant part
of Rubio's pitch to voters if he decides to run for president.
"I hope these ideas are embraced by everybody running for
president, because I think our party needs to be the pro-family,
pro-growth party," he told a news conference.
While congressional scorekeepers have not analyzed Rubio's
plan, outside experts at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center have
found that a similar one outlined by Rubio and Lee last year
would reduce the government's tax haul. Without additional
spending cuts, it would widen budget deficits.
Rubio said Washington would have to reduce spending on
popular retirement and health programs to cut the deficit.
"Our generation is going to have to accept that our Medicare
and Social Security is going to be different from our parents,"
he said.
The plan would lower the U.S. corporate tax rate from 35
percent to 25 percent, and allow businesses to write off capital
expenses the year they are purchased, rather than stretching
deductions over years or decades. It would remove incentives
that encourage businesses to take on debt, as well as tax breaks
for a range of interests, from wind power to paper mills, that
are regularly extended by Congress.
Multinational companies would no longer have to pay tax on
income earned overseas that they want to return to their
headquarters in the United States.
The plan would simplify personal tax rates to two levels: 15
percent for joint filers who earn up to $150,000 and 35 percent
for income above that level. Parents would get a bigger tax
credit of up to $2,500 per child, up from the current $1,000
maximum.
