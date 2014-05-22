By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 U.S. House Speaker John
Boehner said on Thursday he is getting "closer" to calling for
the resignation of Veterans Affairs Secretary Eric Shinseki, but
remains unconvinced that his removal would solve the agency's
problems.
Boehner said he lacked confidence that the VA's own
inspector general has the "interest or capacity" to root out the
source and full extent of problems that have led to allegations
that VA medical centers across the country were covering up long
wait times for veteran care appointments.
VA doctors in Phoenix say 40 veterans died while waiting for
care at local VA facilities.
Boehner said continued reports of delayed care and secret
waiting lists constitute a "systemic failure," but stopped short
of calling for the ouster of Shinseki, a retired four-star
general.
"I've not called for General Shinseki to resign, although I
have to admit I'm getting a little closer," said Boehner, a
Republican. He explained if Shinseki was ousted it would shift
attention to confirmation hearings for a replacement rather than
fixing problems at the VA.
"All that I do know is that the House of Representatives has
a responsibility to get to the bottom of these issues and we
will be working forthrightly to do that," Boehner said.
The House Veterans Affairs Committee is pursuing its own
investigation into the care delays, which include subpoenas for
documents related to secret waiting lists at VA facilities in
Phoenix.
"These are men and women who have served our country and
we're not just letting them down, we're letting them die,"
Boehner said. "This is awful stuff, and somebody ought to be
held accountable for it."
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a
broader restructuring of the VA was perhaps needed.
She told reporters that relatively new benefit programs for
veterans to treat post-traumatic stress and Agent Orange
exposure, coupled with 2 million more veterans in the past five
years, is placing huge stress on the VA.
"I would hope that the committees of jurisdiction...look to
see how we think in a bigger way on how we meet the needs of our
veterans," Pelosi said, referring to Congress possibly
undertaking a major legislative rewrite of the way veterans'
benefits are now administered.
Pelosi added that this could include looking at how veterans
receive medical care and that perhaps it should sometimes be
provided "outside the walls" of the VA. She talked about
providing help to veterans "closer to home," especially in rural
areas.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)