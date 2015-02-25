WASHINGTON Feb 25 Businessman Donald Trump is
ramping up efforts for a 2016 presidential run, adding to a
growing pool of potential Republican candidates, the Washington
Post reported on Wednesday.
Trump, whose wealth includes a huge real estate portfolio,
several hotels and the TV show "The Apprentice," has toyed with
the possibility of running for president before, but never
actually entered the race.
The Post quoted Trump as saying in a telephone interview
that he was serious about running for the presidency in 2016 and
that he would delay his television plans for next year.
Trump joins a crowded group of Republicans who are
considering a White House run, including Florida Senator Marco
Rubio, Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, former Florida Governor
Jeb Bush, former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee and New Jersey
Governor Chris Christie.
"Everybody feels I'm doing this just to have fun or because
it's good for the brand," Trump, 68, told the Post. "Well, it's
not fun. I'm not doing this for enjoyment. I'm doing this
because the country is in serious trouble."
According to recent news reports, Trump has hired well-known
political advisers, including Chuck Laudner, an Iowa
conservative who helped Rick Santorum in the latter's 2012 White
House bid; Alan Cobb, a former political adviser at Koch
Industries, and Corey Lewandowski, a former director of voter
registration at Americans for Prosperity.
Trump has ruffled feathers with his persistent questioning
of President Barack Obama's place of birth, education and
patriotism, and with his sharp-tongued tweets.
Trump is expected to speak this week at the country's
largest gathering of conservatives, the Conservative Political
Action Conference in Maryland.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Peter Cooney)