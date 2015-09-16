By Shelby Sebens
PORTLAND, Ore., Sept 16 An Oregon artist who
used menstrual blood to paint an image of Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday she would
sell posters as well as the original, created in response to
remarks by the billionaire about Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.
The portrait by Portland-based painter and activist Sarah
Levy drew worldwide attention as Republican candidates prepared
for their second debate, to be aired on CNN on Wednesday. It was
after the first debate last month that Trump declared that
Kelly, a moderator who had questioned him pointedly about some
unflattering comments about women, "had blood coming out of her
wherever."
"It was outrageous to me that someone running for president
of the United States of America, not just some small-state
governor or a random rich guy, but president, could say what he
did and still be in the race," Levy said in a statement on the
website of the International Socialist Organization,
socialistworker.org, where she is a regular contributor.
"To think that he could talk this way about the basic
functioning of a woman's reproductive system, not just to avoid
tough political questions, but to insult Kelly's intelligence,
and effectively all women's, was infuriating and needed to be
called out," she said.
Levy said she painted the image of Trump, which portrays him
in shades of red with white teeth, using her own menstrual
blood, a paintbrush and a tampon.
She said she has received praise as well as responses from
people who are outraged or disgusted by the painting.
Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
After the debate hosted by Fox News last month, Trump
complained about Kelly's questioning of him. "You could see
there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her
wherever," the candidate said.
The remark was widely interpreted as referring to menstrual
blood, implying that she was in an unfriendly mood because she
was menstruating. Trump, however, has denied this and said he
meant that blood was coming out of Kelly's nose.
Levy titled her painting "Whatever," in a reference to
Trump's use of the word "wherever" in his comment about Kelly.
Because Trump has made his opposition to illegal immigration
a centerpiece of his campaign, Levy said any proceeds from the
sales of the painting and posters will be donated to immigrants'
rights organizations. The posters will be sold for $20 each and
the original will be auctioned next week, she said.
