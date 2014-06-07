June 7 Toby Cosgrove, the head of the prestigious Cleveland Clinic who the White House had considered naming to lead the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs, said on Saturday he had withdrawn from consideration for that position.

"This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision, but I have decided to withdraw from consideration from this position and remain at the Cleveland Clinic, due to the commitment I have made to the organization, our patients and the work that still needs to be done here," Cosgrove said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Walsh)