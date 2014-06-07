BRIEF-Biotest opens sixth plasma collection centre in Hungary
* Opens sixth plasma collection centre in Hungary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 7 Toby Cosgrove, the head of the prestigious Cleveland Clinic who the White House had considered naming to lead the troubled Department of Veterans Affairs, said on Saturday he had withdrawn from consideration for that position.
"This has been an extraordinarily difficult decision, but I have decided to withdraw from consideration from this position and remain at the Cleveland Clinic, due to the commitment I have made to the organization, our patients and the work that still needs to be done here," Cosgrove said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Walsh)
April 19 Xi'an Qujiang Cultural Tourism Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/OPkpXU Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)