By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 13 Expressing frustration with a
growing controversy over medical care delays for veterans, a
prominent U.S. congressman asked President Barack Obama on
Tuesday to establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the
issue.
Representative Jeff Miller, who chairs the House Veterans
Affairs Committee, said the commission was needed because "VA's
delays in care problem is growing in size and scope by the day."
Probes into deaths of veterans who were waiting for medical
appointments at some VA clinics and hospitals and into
allegations of schemes to mask months-long waiting times for
care were now beyond the capabilities and resources of the VA's
own inspector general's office, the Florida Republican said.
"For nearly a year, we have been pleading with top
Department of Veterans Affairs leaders and the president to take
immediate steps to stop the growing pattern of preventable
veteran deaths and hold accountable any and all VA employees who
have allowed patients to slip through the cracks," Miller said
in a statement.
"In response, we've received disturbing silence from the
White House and one excuse after another from VA," he added.
The agency's inspector general's office is investigating
allegations that 40 veterans died last year while waiting for
appointments at Phoenix-area VA hospitals and clinics. VA
doctors in Phoenix say that many veterans requesting
appointments were held on a secret waiting list, some as long as
21 months, until spots could open up on an official list that
met the VA's much shorter waiting time goals.
Probes into similar schemes have been reported at VA
facilities in Cheyenne, Wyoming; Fort Collins, Colorado; and San
Antonio and Austin, Texas.
Miller said precedents exist for such special commissions,
including one established by former President George W. Bush in
2007 on care for warriors wounded in Iraq and Afghanistan in
response to reports of substandard conditions and mismanagement
at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington.
White House Press Secretary Jay Carney on Tuesday reiterated
Obama's support for VA Secretary Eric Shinseki.
"The president remains confident that Secretary Shinseki has
the ability to lead the department and to take appropriate
action based on the (inspector general's) findings," Carney
said.
Shinseki is due to address the matter on Thursday in
testimony before the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)