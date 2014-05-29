WASHINGTON May 29 Republicans stepped up their
attacks on the Obama administration over a deepening Veterans
Affairs healthcare delay scandal on Thursday, but House Speaker
John Boehner again declined to join a growing list of lawmakers
calling for VA Secretary Eric Shinseki to resign.
At a news briefing, Boehner said he was not still convinced
that Shinseki's ouster would solve the VA's problems. Instead,
he sought to keep the pressure on President Barack Obama for VA
scheduling abuses that covered up monthslong delays for
veterans' medical care appointments.
"I'm going to continue to reserve judgment on General
Shinseki," Boehner said. "The question I ask myself is, is him
resigning going to get us to the bottom of the problem, is it
going to help us find out what is really going on? The answer is
no."
On Wednesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs' inspector
general confirmed "systemic" and widespread manipulation of data
that understated appointment waiting times, prompting both
Democratic and Republican lawmakers to call for Shinseki to
quit.
In an interim report on an investigation into secret waiting
lists at VA facilities in Phoenix, the inspector general said
it was now probing appointment data manipulation at 42 VA
locations nationwide.
Asked who should replace Shinseki, Boehner said the key
priority was getting to the bottom of the problems at the VA.
"The real issue here is the president is the one who should
be held accountable," Boehner said.
The Ohio Republican added that it was "rather shocking" that
Obama has professed no knowledge of the scandal when the VA
inspector general and the Government Accountability Office have
flagged scheduling problems at the VA for years.
The scandal exploded earlier this month after VA doctors in
Phoenix came forward with allegations that some 40 veterans had
died while waiting months for primary-care appointments.
The inspector general's report confirmed that 1,700 veterans
were being held on a secret waiting list that allowed Phoenix VA
officials to report much shorter waiting times, data that was
used in bonus award calculations.
Republican Representative Peter King said Boehner told House
Republicans in a closed-door meeting that he was concerned that
simply replacing Shinseki might give the impression that the
VA's problems were solved and it "may end the whole situation
too quickly."
Republican lawmakers have been formulating strategy to use
the VA troubles in their re-election campaigns for November,
portraying them as another example of Obama administration
mismanagement rivaling the botched launch of health insurance
reforms.
The chorus of lawmakers calling for Shinseki to leave grew
on Thursday with Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida
joining the fray, saying that the inspector general's report
"not only confirmed our worst fears about rampant mismanagement
and institutional neglect at the VA, it also revealed the
problem is even worse than we thought."
Rubio is sponsoring a bill that would be identical to
House-passed legislation that would give the VA secretary more
authority to fire or demote executives for poor performance.
