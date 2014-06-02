By David Lawder
| WASHINGTON, June 2
Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday pledged to swiftly
address medical scheduling abuses at the agency and get
thousands of veterans off waiting lists and into clinics for
care.
VA Acting Secretary Sloan Gibson, who took over after Eric
Shinseki resigned on Friday over the care delay scandal, said he
would swiftly address the misconduct or mismanagement that led
to cover-ups of long appointment delays for veterans.
"VA's first priority is to get all Veterans off waiting
lists and into clinics while we address the underlying issues
that have been impeding Veterans' access to healthcare," Gibson
said in a statement. "The president has made clear that this is
his expectation."
President Barack Obama appointed Gibson to take over the
sprawling healthcare and benefits agency while the White House
searches for a permanent replacement for Shinseki. Gibson, an
Army veteran and former banker, joined the VA in February as
deputy secretary after running the USO military service
organization.
The management change came as an initial VA internal audit
found that nearly two-thirds of VA health facilities surveyed
were misrepresenting waiting times for veterans.
The agency's inspector general is conducting probes into 42
separate VA healthcare location and has said that misstatement
of waiting times was a widespread problem for the agency.
"Systemic problems in scheduling processes have been
exacerbated by leadership failures and ethical lapses. I will
use all available authority to swiftly and decisively address
issues of willful misconduct or mismanagement," Gibson said.
Without going into specifics of his near-term action plan,
he said the VA will work with veterans groups, members of
Congress, academia, public and private organizations and other
institutions that can help with longer-term reforms.
Congress is already working to give Gibson new authorities,
including a measure passed last month by the House of
Representatives that would make it easier to fire or demote
employees for poor job performance.
In the Senate, Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who
chairs the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, has proposed a
broader bill that would provide some additional firing authority
but with more protections for employees. It would also expand
veterans benefits and authorize emergency funding to hire new
doctors.
Republicans are already criticizing Sanders' plan as too
ambitious and expensive.
Senator Richard Burr, the top Republican on the committee,
said he did not want a "Christmas tree" of new spending for the
agency and will introduce a Republican-proposed bill on Tuesday
that will be more narrowly targeted to address the VA's
healthcare scheduling crisis.
The Republican-proposed bill will adopt the House's tougher
language on removing employees, said Burr, who is from North
Carolina.
"Money's not the problem, it's having a functional VA," Burr
said. But if down the road, once we reform it, if they need more
money, the Congress will respond to it."
(Additional reporting by Susan Cornwell)