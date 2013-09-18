By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va., Sept 18
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 18 The former chef at the
Virginia governor's mansion pleaded no contest on Wednesday to
two misdemeanor embezzlement charges, averting a trial near
Election Day that could have had repercussions on the race for
governor.
Former chef Todd Schneider's plea agreement in Richmond
Circuit Court calls for no jail time but orders him to pay the
state $2,300 for food he was charged with taking.
The case came up in the midst of a federal probe of the
relationship between Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, a
Republican, and a major donor, Star Scientific Inc
Chief Executive Jonnie Williams.
McDonnell has acknowledged receiving more than $160,000 in
loans and gifts from Williams, who also was a major donor to the
governor's campaign. The governor in July apologized for
embarrassing the state and he has repaid the loans and said he
returned the gifts Williams had given to him and his family.
When Schneider, who worked in the governor's mansion from
2010 to early 2012, was confronted in early 2012 with charges
that he had taken food from the governor's mansion to support
his own catering service, he met with federal authorities and
investigators from the attorney general's office and told them
about Williams's relationship with the governor.
Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, a Republican
seeking to succeed McDonnell, brought the initial charges
against Schneider, but later recused himself from the case after
he too was pulled into the Williams case.
Cuccinelli last week apologized for accepting about $18,000
in gifts from Williams and said he has given a check in that
amount to charity. An investigation found that Cuccinelli had
broken no laws.
Following the no-contest plea, Schneider's defense attorney,
Steven Benjamin, criticized Cuccinelli for having charged his
client.
"These charges should never have been brought," Benjamin
said. He accused Cuccinelli of charging Schneider for his own
"personal and political reasons."
Had Schneider not reached a plea deal, his trial would have
begun on Oct. 15.
"From the standing of the Cuccinelli campaign, having this
trial not take place is good news," said Stephen Farnsworth, a
professor of political science at the University of Mary
Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia. "Having that kind of
public trial in the heat of an election, calling all kinds of
top Republicans to testify, none of the aspects of this case
would have been good news for Republicans."
A poll released on Wednesday showed Cuccinelli closing in on
his Democratic rival, Terry McAuliffe.