By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va., July 30
RICHMOND, Va., July 30 Virginia Governor Bob
McDonnell said Tuesday he would return all gifts he received
from Star Scientific Inc Chief Executive Jonnie
Williams in response to a gift-giving scandal that has engulfed
the last year of his administration.
He made the comments in a radio interview with Washington
station WTOP.
Last week McDonnell, a Republican, said he had repaid
$120,000 in loans from Williams, a major campaign donor. He also
apologized for the embarrassment the gifts and loans to him and
his family had caused Virginia.
The gifts from Williams include everything from a $6,500
Rolex watch for McDonnell, to wedding and engagement presents
and money for his daughters, and a $15,000 shopping spree for
First Lady Maureen McDonnell.
The governor told WTOP that he one of his daughters had
already returned a $10,000 engagement gift from Williams. The
CEO also paid a $15,000 catering bill for the wedding of a
second daughter, but whether that had been returned was unclear.
McDonnell said some of the gifts to his family he "did not
know about at the time."
The governor, who is being investigated by state and federal
authorities about his relationship with Williams, said last week
in an interview with a Washington television station that he had
no intention of resigning.
Several state Democratic lawmakers have called for him to
step down, because of his relationship with Star Scientific, a
dietary supplement maker headquartered just outside Richmond.
McDonnell previously said the donor derived no "special
benefits."
During the radio interview, McDonnell, who once was
mentioned as a possible 2016 Republican presidential candidate,
said he now had one focus.
"I'm working on repairing any loss of trust" his and his
family's actions have caused, McDonnell said.