By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va.
RICHMOND, Va. May 18 Virginia Republicans on
Saturday formally nominated Ken Cuccinelli for governor in the
nation's marquee 2013 political race, and the conservative
attorney general wasted no time reminding voters of the scandals
facing President Barack Obama.
"I am not a true conservative because I have not been
investigated by the IRS," joked Cuccinelli, referring to the
controversy that has engulfed the federal tax collection agency
over its targeting of conservative Tea Party groups.
Cuccinelli has strong support from Tea Party activists, who
are incensed by the Internal Revenue Service's actions, which
Obama has called "outrageous" and vowed to investigate.
Northern Virginia, just across the Potomac River from
Washington, is home to thousands of government workers who
helped swing the state to Obama in the November election.
But Republicans hope the troubles of the president - which
also include the handling of the attack on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi, Libya, and the Justice Department secretly obtaining
the phone records of some Associated Press reporters - will rub
off on Cuccinelli's opponent, Terry McAuliffe, a former
Democratic Party chairman and fundraiser.
Cuccinelli took a swipe at McAuliffe on Saturday for his
long political service in the nation's capital, saying his
opponent knew Washington, but "I know Virginia."
Virginia has twice voted for Obama but has a Republican
governor. In addition to the Washington suburbs, which tend to
vote Democratic, Virginia has large rural areas that are more
conservative and Republican, making it a swing state.
This is a quiet year for U.S. voters and Virginia's election
in November is the only competitive governor's race. In New
Jersey, polls show Republican Governor Chris Christie holds a
comfortable lead over his Democratic opponent, state Senator
Barbara Buono.
Cuccinelli faces his own political headwind from a growing
political scandal involving Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell.
Both the attorney general and the governor have acknowledged
taking gifts from Jonnie Williams Sr., the chief executive of
Star-Scientific, a Richmond area company that makes dietary
supplements. The gifts included $15,000 in catering expenses for
the wedding of the governor's daughter.
The FBI is looking into whether the governor's office helped
advance Williams' business interests in return for the gifts.
Cuccinelli has reported $18,000 in gifts from Williams,
including a $1,500 catered Thanksgiving dinner and stays at the
same lake vacation home that McDonnell and his family visited.
But Cuccinelli said he reported the gifts, as required by law.
Cuccinelli also has held stock in Star Scientific valued at
one time at about $20,000. He has since sold the stock at a
loss.
In his acceptance speech on Saturday, Cuccinelli did not
mention the scandal. Instead, he stressed the familiar
Republican themes of tax cuts, jobs, small government and
opposition to abortion.
Views of Obama could play a significant role in the outcome
of the race, said Stephen Farnsworth, a political science
professor at the University of Mary Washington in
Fredericksburg, Virginia.
"All eyes will be on Virginia to read and misread the impact
of President Obama's popularity or lack of popularity," he said.
The race between Cuccinelli and McAuliffe is shaping up to
be close and costly.
Already more than $11 million has poured in to the
candidates, and this could easily be the most expensive
gubernatorial election in Virginia history.
A Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday gave
McAuliffe a 43 percent to 38 percent lead over Cuccinelli in a
survey of 1,286 registered voters.
In contrast, a Washington Post poll published on May 4 gave
Cuccinelli a lead among registered voters of 46 percent to 41
percent.
(Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Jackie Frank)