Nov 5 Virginia voters went to the polls on
Tuesday in a closely watched election for governor that has put
the Republicans' conservative Tea Party wing on the defensive
and drawn record outside money.
Surveys have shown Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, a
major party fundraiser, ahead of Republican Attorney General Ken
Cuccinelli, a Tea Party favorite, although polls vary on the
size of his lead.
With New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie expected
to cruise to re-election on Tuesday, Virginia has become a
battleground ahead of mid-term congressional elections next year
and presidential elections in 2016.
President Barack Obama campaigned for McAuliffe on Sunday in
a bid to make the vote a referendum on the Tea Party. Former
President Bill Clinton, a close friend of McAuliffe, and former
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also have stumped for him.
Cuccinelli has received support from such conservative
Republican figures as Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and
senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Ted Cruz of Texas.
A win by McAuliffe, a former head of the Democratic National
Committee, would mark the first time in nine elections that the
party that controls the White House has taken the Virginia
governor's office.
Cuccinelli, a strong opponent of abortion and same-sex
marriage, has trailed badly among women and independent voters.
He has campaigned against Obama's signature new healthcare law.
SHUTDOWN
Virginia, which relies more than most states on federal
paychecks and contracts, was hit hard by the government shutdown
last month. Most Americans have blamed the Republicans and
especially Cuccinelli's conservative Tea Party wing for the
shutdown.
McAuliffe, who has never held elected office, has drawn
criticism because of his connection with GreenTech, a struggling
Mississippi-based electric car manufacturer that he helped
launch but which failed to produce promised jobs.
McAuliffe is in favor of the federal healthcare law,
offshore oil drilling and an expansion of preschool programs for
poor children. He supports gay marriage, now barred by the state
constitution.
McAuliffe has raised about $34 million to Cuccinelli's $20
million, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access
Project, which tracks political money in the state.
About 70 percent of the money raised has come from out of
state, by far the highest percentage for any gubernatorial race,
according to the nonpartisan National Institute on Money In
State Politics, in Helena, Montana.
One wild card is Robert Sarvis, the candidate for the
free-market Libertarian Party. He has polled as high as about 10
percent, with much of his support coming from Republicans.
Republican Governor Bob McDonnell is barred from re-election
by state law. The polls opened at 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT) and
close at 7 p.m. EST (0000 GMT).