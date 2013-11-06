By Gary Robertson
RICHMOND, Va. Nov 5 Democratic Party insider
Terry McAuliffe won the Virginia governor's race on Tuesday by
narrowly beating Republican Ken Cuccinelli, a Tea Party favorite
who seized on the rocky launch of the U.S. healthcare program to
try to keep the contest close.
State election board results showed McAuliffe, a Democratic
fundraiser and close friend of former President Bill Clinton,
had 48 percent of the vote to 45 percent for Cuccinelli,
Virginia's attorney general, with almost all precincts
reporting.
McAuliffe squeaked to a win in the Southern state with a
strong showing from wealthy, liberal-leaning Washington suburbs.
His victory cemented Virginia as a battleground state for both
parties ahead of midterm congressional elections next year and
the presidential election in 2016.
McAuliffe, who had never held elected office, told cheering
supporters in Tysons Corner, a Washington suburb, that the race
had never been simply choosing between Democrats and
Republicans.
"It was a choice between whether Virginia would continue the
mainstream bipartisan tradition that has served us so well over
the last decade," he said, his voice hoarse.
Record amounts of outside money flowed into the campaign as
McAuliffe heavily outspent Cuccinelli and national Democratic
figures attempted to make the vote a referendum on the Tea
Party, a small-government wing of the Republican Party.
Trailing in polls, Cuccinelli, 45, attacked President Barack
Obama's signature healthcare program, which has been plagued
with technical difficulties since its Oct. 1 launch, and
narrowed McAuliffe's lead. McAuliffe supports the law known as
Obamacare.
A CNN exit poll showed that 53 percent of Virginia voters
opposed Obamacare, including four in five of those casting
ballots for Cuccinelli.
In his concession speech, Cuccinelli said of the healthcare
plan, "We were lied to by our own government in an effort to
restrict our liberties."
McAuliffe, 56, tied Cuccinelli to last month's federal
government shutdown, blamed by most Americans on Republicans and
especially the Tea Party. Virginia was hit hard by the shutdown
since it relies more than most states on federal paychecks and
contracts.
Cuccinelli also was hurt by a scandal involving Virginia's
Republican governor, Bob McDonnell, who is under investigation
for taking gifts from a businessman. Cuccinelli apologized in
September for taking gifts from the same businessman.
Under state law, McDonnell could not run for a second
consecutive term.
HEADWINDS
"All the things that could go wrong for the Republicans did
go wrong. What was striking was how close it was with all the
headwinds the Republicans had," said Stephen Farnsworth, a
pollster and political analyst at the University of Mary
Washington in Fredericksburg.
Libertarian Robert Sarvis got 7 percent of the vote, the
best showing by a third-party candidate in the state since 1965.
McAuliffe, who has said he has 18,632 names on his Rolodex,
raised about $34 million to Cuccinelli's $20 million, according
to the money-tracking Virginia Public Access Project.
McAuliffe outspent Cuccinelli 10-to-1 on television
advertising in the final weeks of the campaign, the Access
Project said.
Underscoring the national interest in the race, about 70
percent of the money raised came from outside the state. That is
by far the highest percentage ever for any U.S. gubernatorial
race, according to the nonpartisan National Institute on Money
in State Politics, in Helena, Montana.
In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Ralph Northam,
a 54-year-old state senator from Norfolk, easily defeated
Republican E.W. Jackson, a 61-year-old minister from Chesapeake.
Conservative Republican state Senator Mark Obenshain beat
Democratic state Senator Mark Herring for attorney general.