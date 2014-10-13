WASHINGTON Oct 13 Wall Street donors are
opening their wallets to back the Republican fight for control
of the U.S. Senate in November's election, and financial
services has emerged again as the highest spending sector,
according to campaign finance reports.
But widespread skepticism about accomplishing various
financial sector policy priorities, such as scaling back the
2010 Dodd-Frank law or enacting business-friendly tax reforms,
amid Washington's paralysis has dampened the excitement of some
traditional financial industry donors, such as big banks.
Instead, the upswing in donations reflects an ideological
shift, as right-leaning hedge fund managers and private equity
executives increasingly throw big money into key national races
rather than focusing on specific issues, industry insiders and
campaign finance experts said.
Nearly 62 percent of disclosed financial sector donations in
congressional races have gone to Republicans or
Republican-aligned groups in this election cycle, compared with
53 percent in 2010, the last midterm election cycle, according
to the Center for Responsive Politics, a Washington research
group.
The numbers are based on Federal Election Commission filings
through early September, and spending is likely to increase in
the final weeks before Election Day. Overall, the sector has
given more than $318 million so far this cycle, compared with
$328 million over the entire 2010 election cycle.
The next highest-spending industry sector is lobbyists and
lawyers, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
Robert Wolf, a confidant of President Barack Obama who now
runs a financial advisory firm after having served as an
executive at UBS, said donors are more focused on helping their
preferred party succeed than on individual issues.
INVESTING IN THE POWERFUL
The roster of major contributors includes big hedge fund
donors, such as Paul Singer of Elliott Management, who have
backed groups that explicitly aim to help Republicans regain
control of the Senate.
Finance industry experts said some of the shift was due to
disillusionment with Obama, who they felt had demonized them in
the aftermath of the financial crisis. Others became frustrated
over tax proposals championed by Democrats that they thought
unfairly punished hedge funds and other financial firms.
Top conservative fundraisers picked up on the discontent and
began engaging hedge funds and other nonbank financial
institutions more in recent years, said one Washington-based
hedge fund industry insider.
"I think the Republican machine did a very good job of
saying, look, we sort of know most of the bank Republicans, we
know sort of a lot of the insurance Republicans. We don't spend
a lot of time with these hedge fund guys," the insider said.
In fact, the shift comes as many of the traditional
financial services donors express apathy toward Washington.
Most experts believe lawmakers will not significantly revamp
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law under this president,
who championed the reforms. The only changes they anticipate are
tweaks to benefit smaller banks.
Immigration reform, supported by high-profile bankers
including Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs, appears
unlikely to move forward in Congress for now, and tax reform was
unable to gain traction in 2014.
And financiers have clashed with conservatives over
business-friendly programs such as temporary tax breaks, as well
as Tea Party-aligned lawmakers' willingness to shut down the
government in 2013 and flirt with debt default several times in
recent years.
That dynamic has prevented big banks from leaping
whole-heartedly into the midterms.
In some neck-and-neck races, Democrats even hold the
advantage among financial sector donors. Senator Kay Hagan, a
Democrat of North Carolina who is a former bank vice president,
has outpaced her Republican opponent in fundraising from the
sector.
