(Adds opponent calling for Weiner resignation)
By Francesca Trianni and Edith Honan
NEW YORK, July 23 New York City mayoral
candidate Anthony Weiner, with his wife by his side, said he is
staying in the race after confirming on Tuesday that some newly
revealed sexually explicit online chats and photos, published
this week by a gossip website, were sent by him.
"I want to bring my vision to the people of the city of New
York. I hope they are willing to still continue to give me a
second chance," said Weiner at a news conference called after
the racy correspondence surfaced.
Weiner, 48, resigned from the U.S. Congress in June 2011
after admitting he used Twitter and other social media to send
lewd pictures of himself to women he met online.
Earlier Tuesday, Weiner was vague about the timing and
sequence of events, saying in a statement that "some things that
have been posted ... are true and some are not."
"I said that other texts and photos were likely to come out,
and today they have," he said.
Tuesday's admission concerned a series of suggestive chats
published by gossip website TheDirty.com on Monday. The website
said it obtained the chats and images from a young woman in her
early 20s, whose name it withheld.
The website said chats between the two began in July 2012
and extended into this year.
Weiner's wife, Huma Abedin, a close aide for former U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, smiled during the press
conference and spoke about why she will continue to support him.
"I love him, I have forgiven him, I believe in him, and as
he has said from the beginning, 'We are moving forward,'" Abedin
said.
The development could complicate Weiner's campaign for mayor
less than two months before the Sept. 10 Democratic primary.
Weiner has been running neck-and-neck in public opinion
polls with City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, but many voters
surveyed say they have an unfavorable view of him.
Another of his mayoral opponents, Bill de Blasio, who polls
show at the back of the crowded race, called on Weiner to
withdraw from the race in light of the latest revelations.
"The sideshows of this election have gotten in the way of
the debate we should be having about the future of this city.
And yes, I'm talking about Anthony Weiner. Enough is enough," de
Blasio said in a statement.
"Voters are going to say, 'What is wrong with this guy?'"
said Douglas Muzzio, a professor of political science at Baruch
College. "It demonstrates some kind of real psychological
problem."
Muzzio noted that Weiner was being evasive, the same way he
was when the scandal first broke and he took days to admit the
images and messages were his.
"As I have said in the past, these things that I did were
wrong and hurtful to my wife and caused us to go through
challenges in our marriage that extended past my resignation
from Congress," he added.
Weiner's wife has publicly stood by him and in recent days
joined him on the campaign trail.
The couple had a son six months after Weiner's resignation.
Weiner had been a popular six-term Congressman representing
parts of Brooklyn and Queens.
Launching his mayoral campaign in May, Weiner said he hoped
voters would give him a second chance and pledged to be an
advocate for the working class.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Allen,; Editing by Barbara
Goldberg, Ellen Wulfhorst and Prudence Crowther)