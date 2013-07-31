By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK, July 31 A spokeswoman for
scandal-ridden New York City mayoral candidate Anthony Weiner
said on Wednesday she would remain in her job despite a
political news website's publication of profane comments she
made about a former campaign intern.
The remarks were the latest hiccup for former Democratic
U.S. Rep. Weiner as he tries to resurrect his political career
after resigning from Congress two years ago over lewd pictures
he sent of himself on Twitter.
Weiner, 48, had surged into the lead in polls for the
Democratic Party primary before revelations last week that he
had sent more sexually explicit messages to at least one woman
after he resigned and promised to change his behavior.
A poll released on Monday had him in fourth place for the
Sept. 10 primary but he is vowing to stay in the race.
"Quit isn't the way we roll in New York City," he said in a
video released on Tuesday night.
The general election is on Nov. 5 to find a successor to
Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who will finish his third four-year
term at the end of the year.
Weiner's spokeswoman, Barbara Morgan, in a profanity-laced
conversation during an interview with Talking Points Memo
website, referred to a former campaign intern as a "slutbag" who
was not good at her job and was working with the campaign
because "she wanted to be seen."
The website said on Tuesday night that Morgan was being
interviewed on an unrelated topic when she started discussing,
unprompted, a Daily News story that day in which the intern,
Olivia Nuzzi, was quoted as saying "there were a lot of short
résumés around the office" and that "the candidate sometimes
seemed inexperienced, too."
The Daily News reported that Nuzzi said many in the campaign
were working for Weiner only to make a connection with his wife,
Huma Abedin, a senior adviser to former U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, a potential 2016 presidential candidate.
Morgan said on Wednesday, "I will be staying in my role."
She has also apologized to Nuzzi.
Last Sunday, Weiner's campaign manager, Danny Kedem, quit
his job without releasing a statement.
Nuzzi has also left the campaign and she wrote on Twitter on
Wednesday, "As to Barbara Morgan's apology, of course I accept
it."
One of the other Democratic Party candidantes on Wednesday
called the Weiner campaign a "horrible distraction" in the race.
"We're not talking about the issues that are going to impact
this city for decades to come," Democratic rival Bill Thompson
said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" program. "What the media is
talking about is Anthony Weiner, and it has become a horrible
distraction."
(Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Grant McCool)