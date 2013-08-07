(Adds comment from George McDonald, background)
By Francesca Trianni
NEW YORK Aug 7 In the latest sideshow in
Anthony Weiner's bid to become New York City's mayor, he called
Republican candidate George McDonald "grandpa", McDonald then
called Weiner a "punk", and AARP, the group for Americans over
50 that brought them together, said Weiner's remark was
"unfortunate."
Tensions between Weiner, 48, and McDonald intensified during
a debate last week when McDonald called Weiner a
"self-pleasuring freak." On Tuesday, the two clashed when Weiner
tapped his opponent on the chest to greet him at an AARP
candidates' forum.
"Don't put your hands on me ever again," McDonald said.
Weiner told McDonald he had "anger issues."
"I don't have any anger issues," McDonald replied.
"Yes, you do, grandpa," Weiner said.
NY1 television caught the exchange on camera.
A long-shot candidate for mayor, McDonald, 69, has
repeatedly bashed Weiner over the former congressman's
"sexting" history. Weiner has admitted to sending lewd pictures
to women online since he resigned from Congress in 2011 over
similar behavior.
Weiner, who is trying to resurrect his political career, was
leading polls in the run-up to the Democratic Party primary when
revelations surfaced in July that he had sent sexually explicit
messages to at least one woman. He is now in fourth place.
Weiner refused to apologize for his remark to McDonald.
"He talks about his granddaughter in every answer to
questions on the campaign trail, so I was making a reference to
that," Weiner told WWRL radio on Wednesday.
McDonald responded by calling Weiner a bully and a punk.
"Weiner thinks he can bully seniors, exploit young women and
do it all with a glib smile on his face," McDonald said in a
statement on Wednesday. "I'm not going to sit quietly by while
this punk tries to push people around."
AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel criticized Weiner's
comment.
"Nearly one quarter of New York's 50-plus voters say they
have experienced unwelcome comments about their age and nearly
half are concerned about age discrimination," Finkel said in a
statement on Wednesday. "A person's age should not be a factor
in politics, or anything else."
The party primary elections are set for Sept. 10 and the
general election is scheduled for Nov. 5.
(Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Daniel Trotta and
Chris Reese)