By Gary Robertson
| RICHMOND, Va., Sept 17
RICHMOND, Va., Sept 17 West Virginia Secretary
of State Natalie Tennant said on Tuesday she will run for U.S.
Senate next year, taking on seven-term Republican Representative
Shelley Moore Capito in seeking to succeed retiring Democrat Jay
Rockefeller.
Neither candidate is expected to face a challenge from
within her party, meaning that either could emerge as West
Virginia's first woman U.S. Senator.
Tennant, a Democrat, said in an interview that if elected
she would challenge the Obama administration's perceived
opposition to coal. Coal mining is an important element of the
West Virginia economy, accounting for about 30,000 jobs.
"I'm showing the rest of the country what West Virginia is
all about," Tennant said. "We can help this nation become energy
independent through natural gas and coal resources and wind and
water."
In mid-August, well before she announced her candidacy,
Tennant ran slightly behind Capito in the non-partisan West
Virginia Poll. In this heavily Democratic state, 45 percent of
the respondents said they would vote for Republican Capito to
replace Rockefeller, while 40 percent said they would choose
Tennant. Fifteen percent were not sure who they would vote for.
The telephone survey of 400 voting-age West Virginia
residents was conducted in mid-August by R.L. Repass and
Partners for the Charleston Daily Mail newspaper. The poll had a
margin of error of 4.9 percent.
West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Conrad Lucas said
Tennant would try to impose President Barack Obama's policies on
struggling West Virginia families, calling her too liberal for
the state.
He said that Tennant had "championed the war on coal and
defended the EPA (the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)."
Rockefeller, who plans to retire in 2014 after five terms in
the Senate, endorsed Tennant, a former television reporter now
in her second term as secretary of state.
"Republicans have offered West Virginia no solutions to the
problems we face, and instead take action against us again and
again - voting to block mine safety reforms in the wake of the
UBB tragedy, pushing to privatize Medicare and Social Security,
and protecting their political friends on Wall Street at the
expense of West Virginians," Rockefeller said.
An underground explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in
2010 killed 29 miners.
In 2012, all 55 West Virginia counties voted against Obama
for president, even though registered Democrats have a 2-1
margin over Republicans.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Jackie Frank)