By Nick Carey and Brendan O'Brien
| COLUMBUS, Wisc.
COLUMBUS, Wisc. May 25 Tea Party activist Larry
Gamble has spent the last few months leading an effort to
disqualify the signatures of some of the 1 million residents who
petitioned to recall Wisconsin's governor, Republican Scott
Walker. The petition protests Walker's Act 10, which eliminates
collective bargaining rights for most public workers, among
other anti-union measures.
Gamble helped launch a "Verify the Recall" website that drew
in 17,000 volunteer sleuths to scour public records for fraud.
He says they uncovered about 100,000 suspicious signatures using
scanned, publicly available copies of the petitions. Although
the findings were not sufficient to halt a recall election for
Walker, it electrified Wisconsin's grassroots conservatives by
uncovering the names of judges, journalists and others who
appeared to have signed the recall petition in breach of their
own professional codes of ethics.
Gamble finds this level of civic activism where he lives
unremarkable.
"Wisconsin has always been different from the other states,"
said Gamble, a retiree who heads the Wisconsin Grandsons of
Liberty, a Tea Party group based in Milwaukee. "We'll work
through all of this in our own, unique way."
The so-called badger state sees itself as fiercely
independent, with a history of both progressivism and
free-market conservatism that has always been driven by a
politically engaged population. The June 5 vote to determine
whether Walker stays in office reflects progressive populist
traditions dating back to at least the turn of the last century,
Wisconsin activists say.
Throughout much of that time, Wisconsin has been "above
party or personal agenda," where Democrats have acted like
Republicans and Republicans like Democrats, explained Lynn
Freeman, executive director of United Wisconsin, a group
spearheading the recall effort. A prime example of what she
called the state's "blue conservatism" was former Republican
governor Tommy Thompson, who pushed for the creation of
healthcare for low-income families in Wisconsin. "We called this
the 'Wisconsin idea.'"
The term, long used by progressive Wisconsinites and
appropriated by the recall group, dates to the time of
Wisconsin's progressive Republican governor, Robert La Follette,
who believed voters, not special interests, should control
government institutions. Specialists in law, economics, and the
social sciences at the University of Wisconsin were recruited to
help enhance the effectiveness of government. That was the
"idea."
The contention over Walker has acquired national
dimensions. With strong Tea Party backing, the governor has
become a hero to conservatives who see the curbing of unions as
necessary for holding down labor costs, or who have a stake in
seeing the power of the public sector reduced generally.
To labor unions, Walker is trampling on years of progressive
policy in a state that was the first to recognize the collective
bargaining rights of public workers, way back in 1959.
"I don't think any place in the country is crystallizing the
debate over the future of the middle class like Wisconsin," said
Brandon Davis, national political director of the Service
Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents workers
in health care and public and property services.
For some Wisconsin voters, Walker's rhetoric summons the
thought of La Follette, a very different kind of Republican.
"Fighting Bob" laid the groundwork for the Progressive movement
by railing against "vast corporate combinations" and advocating
power for the people.
Last year, La Follette's bust in the state capitol rotunda
in Madison became a rallying point for Walker's opponents as
they pressed the legislature to reject the governor's
collective-bargaining restrictions.
Protesters with signs lined the hallways. One read simply:
"Long Live La Follette."
FROM NO DECENCY BACK TO BREAD AND BUTTER
Wisconsin is often considered a Democratic Party stronghold
because since 2000 it has backed Democrats in presidential
elections.
But for a full century after the Civil War, the Republican
Party dominated Wisconsin politics. Led by La Follette,
progressive elements took control of the party during the peak
of industrialization and initiated numerous populist reforms.
Wisconsin pioneered open primaries, open records and
progressive income taxes, laws governing factory safety and
child labor. It became known as a "laboratory of democracy" -
the first U.S. state to introduce a workers' compensation law
(1911) and unemployment benefits (1932).
In 1911 it became the first U.S. state to introduce a
workers' compensation law. The following year former U.S.
President Teddy Roosevelt praised its "experimental laboratory,"
where the regulation of industry was advanced. Later experiments
included unemployment benefits (1932). Much New Deal
legislation, including the Social Security act, was the product
of Badger brains.
The Democrats gained a foothold in the late 1950s after
Republican U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy was censured for his
overreaching investigation of Communists in Hollywood and the
federal government.
Still, the bipartisan Wisconsin legislature forged
agreements on major issues. In 1959, when Democratic Governor
Gaylord Nelson proposed giving municipal workers collective
bargaining rights, he had agreement from a legislature partly
controlled by Republicans.
"There was a broad progressive center in Wisconsin (in 1959)
and a lot of common interest in bread-and-butter issues," said
Barry Burden, a political scientist at the University of
Wisconsin in Madison. "Issues were not filtered through a
partisan lens. There was room for conversation because there was
broad recognition of what was the right thing to do."
While McCarthy defined political extremism, more typical was
middle-of-the-roader Tommy Thompson. The former Republican
governor, who served from 1987 to 2001, spearheaded the creation
of BadgerCare, a healthcare program for low-income families, and
instituted America's first school choice program.
Thompson has since moved to the right, a recognition of the
Tea Party's growing clout. As a candidate for U.S. Senate, he
professes a "conservative political philosophy," but Tea Party
activists call him a RINO, or "Republican in name only" - for
supporting tax increases while he was governor, for instance.
Republican Representative Paul Ryan, a rising star best
known for his debt-reducing budget proposals, is more palatable
to the Tea Party. "Moderate politicians are a dying breed here,"
says Burden.
One exception is a four-term Democrat, U.S. Senator Herb
Kohl, who combines a moderate fiscal philosophy with liberal
social views.
But Kohl is retiring, and Democrats have banded together
behind Representative Tammy Baldwin, an openly gay liberal.
"We were looking for a champion, and Tammy fit the bill,"
said SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin vice president of politics and
growth, Bruce Colburn.
Baldwin has won endorsement from the local SEIU, which is
pushing for Walker's ouster in what the union calls the "largest
recall effort in U.S. history," when considered as a proportion
of the population.
INDIVIDUALIST CULTURE
The recall fight has shaken up Wisconsin's labor movement.
The state, which gave birth in 1936 to the American Federation
of State, County and Municipal Employees, was long known for its
union-friendly environment.
Many were surprised when the Republican legislature last
year voted with Walker to take on the unions.
"It takes guts to do that in Wisconsin," said Tim Phillips,
president of Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a foundation funded
by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch of
oil and gas conglomerate Koch Industries. AFP has been active in
Wisconsin since 2005 and has paid for an advertising campaign
backing Walker.
"In Wisconsin, you have a governor and legislature ... who
have the political courage to genuinely try to move the state
forward with real policies," he said.
One reason Walker and his allies stepped into the fight,
political experts say, is that even back in Fighting Bob's day,
Wisconsin was home to a lesser-known but equally strong
counterculture of conservative, free-market individualism.
"Since Walker's election in particular I think that the
individualist culture has returned with a vengeance," said James
Conant, author of "Wisconsin Politics and Government: America's
Laboratory of Democracy."
The recall battle is nothing less than a pitched fight
between the culture of individualism and that of collective
action.
Tea Party conservatives like Annette Olson, a farmer with
little political experience before joining the movement in 2010,
lobbied hard for passage of a concealed weapons law and for
legislation allowing residents to arm themselves at home for
self-defense.
Thwarting Walker's recall is now her top priority.
"Walker's stood up for what's right, which is why we'll work
hard to keep him in office," she said.
On the other side is mother-of-two Lori Compas. She is
running against former Wisconsin State Senate Majority Leader
Scott Fitzgerald after spearheading a successful effort last
year to recall him. Fitzgerald had helped pass Act 10.
Compas thinks Walker's reliance on out-of-state money to
fight the recall threatens the state's future. Of the $13
million raised this year, $8.8 million of it has come from
outside Wisconsin.
"The big question is, can money buy elections?" Compas said.
"Or are there still enough people who care about democracy to do
the right thing here in Wisconsin?"