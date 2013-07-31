(Corrects to say reporter in Dallas, not Houston.)
By Lisa Maria Garza
July 30 Tiny plastic beads from beauty products
are showing up in North America's Great Lakes, and an
environmental group is calling upon companies to stop using the
plastic particles.
Scientists have already found the particles, known as
microplastic, floating in the oceans but recently reported the
same contamination in the largest surface freshwater system on
the Earth. The particles are often less than a millimeter (0.04
inch).
A team of researchers with 5 Gyres Institute, a non-profit
California-based environmental activist group, collected samples
from lakes Erie, Superior and Huron last summer and found large
quantities of round, plastic pellets.
"They matched the same size, color, texture and shape of the
microbeads found in popular consumer products," said the group's
executive director, Marcus Eriksen. He said the group plans to
publish the research in a peer-reviewed journal later this year.
Microbeads are tiny plastic balls used in products like
facial scrubs, body washes and toothpastes. They scrub away dead
skin, similar to using a sponge, and are designed to wash down
the drain.
Scientists captured the tiny samples using "manta trawl," a
net system resembling a manta ray, which is towed behind the
boat.
The organization presented their research to Proctor &
Gamble Co and Johnson & Johnson, expecting a
battle for urging them to stop using microbeads in their
products.
A Johnson & Johnson spokeswoman said they have already begun
the phase out of polyethylene microbeads in their existing
products and are currently developing an environmentally
friendly alternative for future products.
"We won without having to go through a legislative battle,
which no one wants to do," Eriksen said.
Proctor & Gamble did not respond to requests for comment
from Reuters. Eriksen said a company spokesperson told 5 Gyres
they will phase out microbeads in products by 2017.
The pollution damage will continue in the meantime. The
plastic particles are now added to an already long list of
threats to the fish population, Eriksen said.
Microplastic is easily confused with natural food found in
lakes. The beads can remain in fish and be ingested by humans,
the group said.
"We don't know if the problem stops with the fish or if we
eat the fish, the problems are with us now," said Lorena
Rios-Mendoza, a chemist with the University of
Wisconsin-Superior who was on the 5 Gyres boat expedition.
There is no practical way to remove the plastic debris
already floating in the lakes, Eriksen said. Particles will
float to shore, drift out to the ocean or absorb chemicals from
the water, which weigh the particles down and cause them to sink
to the bottom of the lakes.
The lifespan of microplastics is unknown so it can take
years for it to completely leave the ocean or lake, if it ever
does.
"Plastic doesn't biodegrade so once it's in the water, it
doesn't just disappear," Rios-Mendoza said.
The scientists are expanding their search this summer to
lakes Michigan and Ontario.
