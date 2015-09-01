By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, Sept 1
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 A multimedia, multi-state
advertising blitz from industry groups opposing new national
ozone standards reached Pennsylvania on Tuesday, part of their
last-ditch attempt to scuttle the Obama administration's plans
to issue new rules governing ground-level smog by Oct. 1.
"Now Washington is trying to force through new rules that
will stifle our economy and kill millions of jobs," the ad says.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sent its
recommendations for tighter ozone levels to the White House last
week. The agency has called for lowering concentrations of ozone
to between 65 and 70 parts per billion from the current level of
75 ppb.
There is a strong consensus among health groups for the
toughest ozone standard possible, said Paul Billings, senior
vice president for advocacy at the American Lung Association.
"The science supporting it is only stronger today," Billings
said.
But the fossil fuel industry and its allies say the existing
limit introduced under President George W. Bush in 2008 is
strict enough to protect public health.
Since July, their ads on TV, in newspapers and on websites
have tried to build opposition to new ozone regulations in
electoral swing states such as Colorado and Ohio. They will
target Virginia and New Mexico in coming weeks
They say lowering the permissible level of ozone would
impose a greater burden on industry than any EPA regulation ever
passed, citing a study commissioned by the National Association
of Manufacturers last year that put the cost of compliance at
$270 billion annually.
Industry critics also say the new rule would shift goalposts
on states that are set to meet the Bush-era standard.
"Many of these states have spent the last two to three
decades aggressively working to improve their air quality," said
Matt Dempsey of the Center for Regulatory Solutions, a lobby
group that opposes what it calls over-regulation.
Industry representatives say their campaign has struck a
chord with some unions and African-American groups, which fear
the tougher standard could lead to job losses.
Environmentalists and public health groups say they plan to
fight back through social media and education campaigns in
September by touting the health benefits, such as reduced
childhood asthma rates, of lowering ozone levels.
Environmentalists accuse industry groups running a
fear-mongering campaign, saying the manufacturing group's report
touted "hyper-inflated costs" based on unrealistic scenarios.
"Industry simply stopped talking about the science and they
never talk about the law," which requires updates to the
standards reflect scientific demands, said John Walke of the
Natural Resources Defense Council.
Industry groups say the ads are already having an impact in
Colorado. On Monday, Democratic Governor John Hickenlooper said
he was not yet convinced stricter standards are needed.
Last week Democratic Senator Michael Bennet he was "deeply
concerned" about the EPA proposal, which "does not make sense on
the ground."
Bennet, who is up for re-election in 2016, later said
through a spokesman that he would support an EPA ozone rule
giving Colorado flexibility on how it is implemented.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Bruce Wallace and
Lisa Von Ahn)