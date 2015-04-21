NEW YORK, April 21 Two former employees of a New
York investment firm were found guilty on Tuesday of helping to
run a Ponzi scheme that bilked around 3,800 investors of out of
about $147 million, authorities said.
Diane Kaylor and Jason Keryc, former employees of Long
Island-based Agape World Inc, were convicted by a federal jury
in Central Islip, New York, of charges that included securities
fraud, conspiracy and mail fraud, according to a statement from
U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.
Prosecutors described the case against the two, who worked
as account representatives and brokers at Agape and were
characterized as playing critical roles in defrauding unwitting
investors, as a classic Ponzi scheme.
Lasting from October 2005 to January 2009, the scheme pulled
in more than $370 million by promising unrealistic returns on
investors' money, the prosecutors said.
In typical Ponzi fashion, some returns to investors were
paid, not from any profits earned on investments, but from
existing investors' deposits or money paid by new investors.
"The defendants gained the trust of investors and then
betrayed that trust to feed their insatiable appetites for
money," U.S. Attorney Loretta Lynch said in the statement
released by her office.
It said Keryc made nearly $9 million off the scheme while
Kaylor pocketed about $3.4 million.
The founder of Hauppague-based Agape, Nicholas Cosmo, was
sentenced to 25 years in prison in October after pleading guilty
to the scheme.
(Reporting by Tom Brown; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)