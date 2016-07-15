(Corrects first paragraph to 6-1/2 years in prison instead of
nine years)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 15 A former employee at a New
York investment firm was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison on
Friday after being convicted of participating in a Ponzi scheme
that defrauded around 3,800 investors out of about $150 million.
Diane Kaylor, a 40-year-old former broker and bookkeeper at
Hauppauge, New York-based Agape World Inc, was sentenced by U.S.
District Judge Denis Hurley in Central Islip, New York,
prosecutors said. She was also ordered to pay $179 million in
restitution.
Kaylor's lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
A federal jury in April 2015 found Kaylor and another
ex-broker, Jason Keryc, guilty on charges including securities
fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud.
Prosecutors said they played critical roles in defrauding
investors in a Ponzi scheme at Agape, which was founded by
Nicholas Cosmo after he had served 21 months in prison for
fraud.
Lasting from October 2005 to January 2009, the scheme
brought in more than $370 million by promising unrealistic
returns to investors, and in typical Ponzi fashion some payouts
were made with new money or funds from existing investors,
prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Kaylor took $3.6 million in commissions
during the scheme, which she spent on, among other things, home
improvements, luxury automobiles and exotic vacations.
Keryc was sentenced in February to nine years in
prison. Cosmo was sentenced to 25 years in prison in
2011 after pleading guilty. Six others were also convicted.
The case is U.S. v Ciccone et al, U.S. District Court,
Eastern District of New York, No. 12-cr-00357.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)