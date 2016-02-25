(Updates with comments from prosecutor, defense lawyer)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 24 A former broker at a New York
investment firm was sentenced to nine years in prison on
Wednesday after being convicted of helping to run a Ponzi scheme
that bilked around 3,800 investors out of more than $150
million.
Jason Keryc, formerly of Hauppauge-based Agape World Inc,
was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denis Hurley in Central
Islip, New York, and ordered to pay $179 million of restitution,
prosecutors said.
U.S. Attorney Robert Capers in a statement said the sentence
ensures that Keryc, 38, "will now pay the price for his
self-enrichment and deceit."
John Carman, Keryc's lawyer, said his client was "grateful
to the court for fashioning a meaningful and fair sentence."
Keryc's sentencing came after a federal jury in April found
him and another ex-employee, Diane Kaylor, guilty on charges
including securities fraud, conspiracy, mail fraud, and wire
fraud.
Prosecutors said the two played critical roles in defrauding
unwitting investors in a classic Ponzi scheme at Agape, which
was founded in 2000 by Nicholas Cosmo after he served 21 months
in prison for defrauding investors.
Lasting from October 2005 to January 2009, the scheme at
Agape pulled in more than $370 million by promising unrealistic
returns on investors' money, prosecutors said.
In typical Ponzi fashion, some returns to investors were
paid, not from any profits earned on investments, but from
existing investors' deposits or money paid by new investors.
Prosecutors said Keryc spent some of the $8.9 million he
made off the scheme on a million-dollar vacation home in
Montauk, a condominium in Long Beach, automobiles, jewelry and
designer clothing.
Cosmo was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2011 after
pleading guilty over the scheme. Six other people besides Cosmo,
Keryc and Kaylor have also been convicted.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by
Jonathan Stempel; Editing by James Dalgleish and Lisa Shumaker)