By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 7 A former New York fund manager
was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in prison after
admitting to running a Ponzi scheme in which he stole $2.9
million from hedge fund investors.
U.S. prosecutors had sought up to 4 -3/4 years in prison for
Jason Konior, who pleaded guilty in July to a count of wire
fraud for the scheme he operated from 2011 to 2012.
U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein of Manhattan federal
court sentenced Konior to three years, 10 months in prison
followed by three years of supervised release. The judge also
ordered Konior to forfeit $2.9 million.
Douglas Jensen, Konior's lawyer, declined comment.
Konior founded Absolute Fund LP in 2006, offering hedge
funds and other investors the ability to trade securities with
leverage greater than they would be able to receive on their
own.
At his plea hearing last year, Konior said that in the fall
of 2011, Absolute suffered a loss of $2.7 million that prevented
the fund from continuing to provide the same enhanced leverage
to investors.
Despite that, Konior admitted that in soliciting new
investments from hedge funds he failed to disclose the loss and
used part of their capital contributions to pay old investors
who were demanding redemptions. A Ponzi scheme is one in which
the operator pays returns from capital paid by new investors
instead of from profits.
Prosecutors said Konior used some of the $2.9 million he
stole to pay himself and cover business expenses.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subsequently
filed a lawsuit in May 2012, obtaining an asset freeze against
Konior and his companies. Prosecutors announced criminal charges
in February.
The case is U.S. v. Konior, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-275.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)