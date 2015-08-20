Aug 20 U.S. regulators will ban drones and other
unmanned aircraft during Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia
next month as part of security measures being implemented for
the two-day event, officials said on Thursday.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued the aircraft
restrictions, including the barring of model airplanes and hot
air balloons in Philadelphia on Sept. 26 and 27, when the pope
is to tour the city during his first visit to the United States.
"The restrictions are designed to provide a safe and secure
environment for the event but also ensure fair and equitable
access to all airspace users to the greatest extent possible,"
the FAA said.
The agency said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had
requested the bans. It did not say what potential security risks
drones or other aircraft could pose during the pope's visit.
The number of unauthorized drown flights in the United
States has jumped over the past year, raising concerns that the
devices could collide with commercial aircraft or be used as a
weapon in a targeted attack.
Drones have flown dangerously close to airliners,
transported illegal drugs into the United States from Mexico and
caused a security scare at the White House.
Along with the aircraft restrictions, city officials on
Thursday released details about on-the-ground security during
the pope's visit, including public transportation shutdowns,
blocking off a 4-square-mile (10 sq km) area in central
Philadelphia and management of security by the Secret Service,
which protects the president and visiting heads of state.
Mayor Michael Nutter joked in a news conference that those
expecting to have close contact with the pope might be
disappointed.
"If anyone thinks that they (can) walk up and give Pope
Francis a high-five... that's probably not going to happen,"
Nutter said.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)