By Theopolis Waters
| CHICAGO, Sept 22
CHICAGO, Sept 22 Russia's ban on Western meat
imports, in response to sanctions imposed for its role in
eastern Ukraine, contributed in part to increased U.S. pork and
poultry warehouse inventories in August, an analyst said.
Bob Brown, president of Robert A. Brown, Inc in Edmond,
Oklahoma, made the comments following the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's monthly cold storage report on Monday. The report
showed August pork inventories totaled 546.3 million lbs, up 2
percent from July and down slightly from a year ago.
Hams, which totaled 179.4 million lbs, accounted from most
of the total pork stock increase with bone-in hams up 24 percent
from July and a 17 percent boneless ham gain.
Total pork rose roughly 10 million lbs more than usual in
August, and virtually all of that was boneless hams, Brown said.
"Part of that had to do with the U.S. that in June and July
had just started shipping hams to Russia after several months of
not doing so because they had previously barred it," he said.
In June, Russia lifted its initial ban on U.S. pork imposed
last year over the use of the feed additive ractopamine that
promotes lean muscle growth in hogs.
However, the sizable increase in boneless hams from July to
August may have been diluted somewhat by processors and
retailers putting more of them in storage in perpetration for
the winter holidays, said Brown.
U.S. pork exports to Russia in 2013 totaled 17.2 million lbs
compared to 275.2 million the year before, according to USDA
data.
Chicken stocks in August totaled 616.0 mln lbs, with the
biggest increase, other than hens, traced to leg quarters that
at 127.2 million lbs were up 6 percent from July, according to
Monday's USDA storage report.
Brown pointed out that Russia was a popular destination for
U.S. leg quarters that ultimately were drawn into Russia's meat
ban on the West.
"Leg quarters in storage in August were up 7.5 million lbs
from the prior month versus the five-year average that is
normally down 5 million," said Brown.
He attributed leg quarter's nearly 13 million lb swing in
the average to lack of Russian buying, but added that leg
quarter stocks were still down 35 million lbs from last year.
Leg quarters initially destined to Russia would probably
find more use domestically due to an unexpected decline in
production here traced to breeding flock issues, he said.
Broiler exports to Russia last year totaled 608.7 million
lbs, compared to 588.4 million in 2012.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Richard Chang)