April 18 The Humane Society of the United
States filed a legal complaint asserting that a national
campaign that portrays the pork industry as ethical and humane
is misleading consumers because of practices such as confining
breeding pigs to small crates.
The complaint, filed with the Federal Trade Commission,
charges that the National Pork Producers Council's We Care
campaign and its Pork Quality Assurance Plus program obscure
practices such as keeping breeding sows in so-called gestation
crates, the Humane Society said in a press release on Wednesday.
Gestation crates are a 7-ft by 2-foot metal enclosure, in
which a breeding pig, or sow, is kept for most of her adult
life. Pork producers say the gestation crates are needed because
sows that are housed together will fight.
The Humane Society, an animal protection organization that
has decried the use of the crates, sought to stop the pork
producers' group from continuing its ethical-pork campaign.
The pork group said in a statement that it would review the
complaint and that the Humane Society's charges were "absolutely
false."
According to the Humane Society, about 70 percent of
breeding sows in the United States are confined in these crates.
The group said major food companies such as McDonald's
, Wendy's and others have pledged to eliminate
gestation crates from their supply chains. Smithfield Foods
and Hormel Foods will end the use of gestation
crates by 2017, the Humane Society said.
The We Care initiative website says pork producers have
committed to producing safe food, protecting animal well-being
and offering a safe work environment. Pork Quality Assurance
Plus is an education and certification program.