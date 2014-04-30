April 30 U.S. hog prices could rise by 15 to 25 percent and consumer prices for pork by 10 to 12 percent as a result of a virus that has killed some 7 million piglets in the United States, the National Pork Producers Council said on Wednesday.

Hog slaughter this summer could fall by more than 10 percent relative to 2013 because of the porcine epidemic diarrhea virus (PEDv), Howard Hill, NPPC president, said in testimony prepared for a House Agriculture Committee panel on the state of the livestock industry.

U.S. pork production will likely fall 6 to 8 percent in the third quarter, he said. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Eric Beech)