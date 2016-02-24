CHICAGO Feb 23 Efforts by hog farmers to corral
a killer pig virus paid off in January, with U.S. warehouses
recording the most pork ever for that month, based on Tuesday's
U.S. Department of Agriculture Cold Storage report.
Record pork storage will likely make Easter ham prices
easier to swallow, analysts said. It also reflects continued
brisk bacon demand.
Tuesday's report showed January pork stocks hit 637.0
million pounds, an all-time high for the month since the
government begin tabulating the data in 1915.
Pork storage comparisons to 1915 should be put into context,
said David Maloni, chief commodity strategist with the American
Restaurant Association Inc.
The scale of modern-day hog production dwarfs output in the
early 1900s, and electricity then was not widespread which
limited the number of storage facilities that would have been
available, said experts.
Nonetheless, they said abundant pork reflects record pigs
per litter that survived the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus,
which killed an estimated 8 million pigs over the past three
years.
Maloni said January's pork record speaks to improved protein
supplies that are "generally good news for our clients,
restaurant chains, consumers and manufacturers."
January hams, a Easter staple, totaled 111.2 million lbs, a
record monthly high, nipping last year's 110.4 million lb
January top.
Ham storage usually peaks in January after processors
stockpile product in preparation for the Easter holiday, which
this year falls on March 27.
"Easter is early this year, and our models suggest ham
prices should move lower in the coming weeks," said Maloni.
Pork bellies, which are later thawed and widely used in
bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwiches during the summer, totaled 60.7
million pounds, up 14 percent from December and up 13 percent
from a year earlier.
Bob Brown, an independent market analyst in Edmond,
Oklahoma, said record hog production yielded more pork bellies,
but strong demand kept those prices high year-over-year.
"Every fast-food outlet has some type of bacon promotion
going on, including bacon-wrapped pizza. Bellies have saved the
pork industry's bacon this year," said Brown.
He said it is too early to tell how bacon costs will play out
over the summer.
Tuesday's report showed January beef stocks at 518.5 million
lbs, which was also the highest since USDA begin tracking the
data in 1915.
Seasonally sluggish wholesale beef demand, heavy cattle
weights year over year and plentiful pork and chicken
contributed to the recent string of record beef stocks, said
experts.
