(Adds comment from AIDS group)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Jan 11 A top adult film producer
sued Los Angeles County on Friday over a voter-approved measure
requiring porn actors to wear condoms, saying the law infringes
on their First Amendment rights and was driving the industry out
of southern California.
Vivid Entertainment, which was joined in the lawsuit by porn
stars Kayden Kross and Logan Pierce, claims the mandate is both
an unconstitutional prior restraint on freedom of expression and
a financial burden that studios could not bear.
"You don't have to win an Oscar to be protected by the First
Amendment," the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Paul Cambria,
told Reuters after filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in
Los Angeles.
The complaint also alleges that the ballot initiative known
as Measure B, which was approved by 56 percent of county voters
in November, treads into an area regulated by the state.
The plaintiffs are seeking an injunction that would block
implementation of Measure B, which requires porn actors filming
in Los Angeles County - the heart of the massive U.S. adult film
industry - to wear condoms during sex scenes.
Representatives for Los Angeles County, its chief public
health official Kenneth Fielding, and District Attorney Jackie
Lacey, who were also named as defendants, declined to comment on
the legal action on Friday afternoon.
But an attorney for AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which
sponsored the measure, predicted that the lawsuit would fail.
"Despite what the adult industry's lawyers are claiming in
this lawsuit, Measure B is not directed at speech and as such
their First Amendment claims will likely ring hollow with the
court," the group's general counsel, Tom Myers, said in a
written statement.
The law also orders producers of adult films to pay a fee to
the county's Department of Public Health and obtain a permit
that requires all principals and management-level employees to
undergo blood-borne pathogen training.
"They're telling the production house that in order to
produce legally protected expression, you have to first get
government approval and you have to agree to shoot it in
particular way, namely with condoms," Cambria said.
Cambria said the industry already had a system of testing
for sexually transmitted diseases that worked well and that the
new condom law was prompting adult film studios to leave
southern California, heading overseas or to Mexico.
"I can tell you they are leaving L.A. County in droves," he
said. "It's a multi-billion dollar industry that employs
thousands of people, and ever since this all started they have
been leaving and filming in places other than L.A. County."
Cambria said that if studios leave Los Angeles County because
of the law then adult film workers would have less protection,
not more, because "what you're doing is taking it to a place
where there will be no rules."
He said it was not economically feasible to digitally remove
the condoms in post-production because the studios were
competing with rivals elsewhere who had no such restrictions.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Philip Barbara and Lisa
Shumaker)