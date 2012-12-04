UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
LOS ANGELES Dec 4 Union and management negotiators have agreed to the intervention of a federal mediator in a bid to settle a week-old strike by clerical workers at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach that has idled most of America's biggest container port complex.
The agreement to mediation, announced by Los Angeles Mayor Anthony Villaraigosa, came after an all-night bargaining session that a spokesman for the Harbor Employers Association, representing shippers and terminal operators, said had left the parties "still far apart."
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian real estate company BR Properties SA is contacting advisors for a potential share offering, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.