* Labor dispute cost Southern California about $8 billion
* Union, mayor say accord addresses outsourcing concerns
* Walkout was region's worst cargo disruption in 10 years
By Dan Whitecomb and Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 Striking harbor clerks
reached a tentative deal with management at the ports of Los
Angeles and Long Beach on Tuesday night, settling an eight-day
labor clash that has idled most of America's biggest
cargo-shipping complex.
The strike cost Southern California, a region still
struggling to recover from a prolonged economic slump, an
estimated $8 billion, including lost wages and the value of
cargo rerouted to other ports over the past week.
It marked the worst cargo traffic disruption at Los Angeles
and Long Beach - which together account for nearly 40 percent of
all U.S. container imports - since a 10-day lockout of
longshoremen at several West Coast ports in 2002.
Tuesday's accord followed a resumption of talks with
last-minute prodding from Los Angeles Mayor Anthony
Villaraigosa, a onetime labor activist, who announced the deal
moments after union negotiators voted to approve it.
Federal mediators called in to join negotiations at the
mayor's behest earlier in the day showed up just as the
settlement was being reached.
Officials for the International Longshore and Warehouse
Workers (ILWU) Local 63 said the hundreds of clerical employees
who walked off the job last Tuesday, and the thousands of
longshoremen who had refused to cross their picket lines, would
return to work starting Wednesday morning.
The mood was jubilant outside the waterfront community
center where talks were held, as smiling union members embraced
and clapped one another on the back.
Union officials said they expected the rank and file, who
have been without a contract for more than two years, to ratify
the new agreement. Details of the pact were not made public.
But the mayor and ILWU representatives said the two sides
had come to terms on the union's chief concern - control over
outsourcing, or the transfer of jobs to workers elsewhere for
less pay.
Under the agreement, Villaraigosa told Reuters: "The
employers are not going to outsource."
Union spokesman Craig Merrilees said: "Really it was getting
control on the outsourcing ... ensuring that the jobs are here
today, tomorrow and for the future."
Stephen Berry, chief negotiator for the Harbor Employees
Association, representing shippers and terminal operators at the
talks, hailed the settlement as "the end of a very long journey.
We're delighted with the terms. We'll be operating again and the
cargo will be flowing."
During the dispute, the employers had accused union
negotiators of seeking to "featherbed" the ranks of clerical
workers with more jobs than were necessary.
CARGO SHIP DIVERSIONS WORRIED TERMINAL OWNERS
With support from some 10,000 longshoremen and other union
workers who honored picket lines, t he strike by the 800-member
clerical workers unit of the ILWU local forced a shutdown at 10
of the twin ports' 14 container terminals.
Four other container terminals remained open, along with
facilities for handling shipments of automobiles, liquid fuels
and break-bulk cargo such as raw steel.
The latest strike prompted at least 18 freighters to change
course and take their cargo to ports in Northern California,
Mexico and Panama, according to the non-profit Maritime Exchange
of Southern California. T h e diverted cargo heightened concerns
about the region losing business to competing ports.
An additional 13 cargo-laden ships were lined up at
anchorages outside the Los Angeles-Long Beach complex on
Tuesday, waiting to unload their containers, the exchange said.
Unlike the labor clash at West Coast ports a decade ago,
which took place in the fall, the latest dispute unfolded after
the busy pre-holiday shipping season, limiting the scope of its
ripple effect.
Many major U.S. retailers said they were largely spared any
pain from the labor clash b ecause most of their Christmas
inventory had already made it to store shelves.
But the National Retail Federation asked President Barack
Obama last week to intervene, warning a prolonged strike could
have a "devastating impact on the U.S. economy."
The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach together handled
more than $400 billion in goods arriving or leaving the West
Coast by ship last year. Experts say the ports directly or
indirectly support 1.2 million Southern California jobs -
workers involved in moving freight to or from the shipping
complex.