LOS ANGELES Nov 28 A strike by clerical workers
shut down terminals at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach
on Wednesday after other workers refused to cross picket lines
at the nation's busiest combined cargo complex, officials said.
Seven of eight terminals at the Port of Los Angeles were
shut down by the action, along with three of six terminals at
the neighboring Port of Long Beach, officials at the facilities
said.
The strike is the largest work stoppage at the ports in a
decade, but its effects on the movement of goods could
ultimately be limited if workers return soon. Many goods
destined for sale in the holiday shopping season have already
moved through the ports.
Longshore clerks at the ports are in a dispute with terminal
operators over staffing issues.
The clerks, represented by a unit of the International
Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 63, took to the
picket line on Wednesday, and other key personnel such as crane
operators also represented by the ILWU have refused to cross
picket lines.
Stephen Berry, lead negotiator for port operators the Los
Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Employers Association, said the strike
marks "a dangerous escalation" in his group's ongoing dispute
with the union representing the clerks.
He added that if the strike continues "the negative effects
on jobs and the economy will be felt nationwide."
Most of the goods for sale in the holiday season have
already moved through the ports, said Art Wong, a spokesman for
the Port of Long Beach.
"The goods will be here, and they'll move whenever they
resolve this, so hopefully it will be very quickly," he said.
The clerks say the Harbor Employers Association wants to
outsource jobs they currently handle. The association counters
the union wants them to hire unneeded workers.
The strike is the largest shutdown at the combined ports
since 2002, said Phillip Sanfield, spokesman for the Port of Los
Angeles.
The Port of Los Angeles is the largest U.S. container port
by volume, and last year goods valued a combined $273 billion
passed through the facility. The combined ports of Los Angeles
and Long Beach are the busiest U.S. cargo shipping complex.
