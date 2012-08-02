Aug 1 The board of the Port Authority of New
York and New Jersey on Wednesday approved a plan to borrow as
much as $10 billion over three years to pay for capital projects
at the World Trade Center and local airports, ports, bridges and
tunnels.
The financing plan is the same size and duration of the
previous one, and Michael Fabiano, chief financial chief, said
by telephone that the Port Authority will competitively sell the
debt in a number of offerings with a maximum principal amount of
$500 million, a top true interest cost of 8 percent, and a top
maturity of 35 years.
The board also approved issuing up to $2 billion of taxable
debt for the World Trade Center, which the authority is
redeveloping. The debt will be sold through negotiation in the
third quarter.
Around $1.4 billion of that offering will be new money
bonds. About $300 million of notes issued in June will be
refunded, along with $250 million of bonds, Fabiano said.
Overseas investors last year bought as much as 11 percent of
the authority's previous sale of taxable debt. "Using these
taxable bonds is opening up the Port Authority bonds to new
markets," Fabiano said.
Foreign buyers in the past have bought municipal taxable
debt, including issues sold by New York City and by some states
that offered pension obligation bonds. These kinds of credits
were viewed as semi-sovereigns, which helped diversify
portfolios.
A new syndicate, selected last month, will bring the World
Trade Center deal to market. The underwriters are Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Barclays Capital and RBC
Capital Markets.
The board also approved the sale of $1.5 billion of notes in
five series with a maximum size of $300 million, a top true
interest cost of 8 percent, and a top maturity of three years,
Fabiano said.