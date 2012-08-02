Aug 1 The board of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Wednesday approved a plan to borrow as much as $10 billion over three years to pay for capital projects at the World Trade Center and local airports, ports, bridges and tunnels.

The financing plan is the same size and duration of the previous one, and Michael Fabiano, chief financial chief, said by telephone that the Port Authority will competitively sell the debt in a number of offerings with a maximum principal amount of $500 million, a top true interest cost of 8 percent, and a top maturity of 35 years.

The board also approved issuing up to $2 billion of taxable debt for the World Trade Center, which the authority is redeveloping. The debt will be sold through negotiation in the third quarter.

Around $1.4 billion of that offering will be new money bonds. About $300 million of notes issued in June will be refunded, along with $250 million of bonds, Fabiano said.

Overseas investors last year bought as much as 11 percent of the authority's previous sale of taxable debt. "Using these taxable bonds is opening up the Port Authority bonds to new markets," Fabiano said.

Foreign buyers in the past have bought municipal taxable debt, including issues sold by New York City and by some states that offered pension obligation bonds. These kinds of credits were viewed as semi-sovereigns, which helped diversify portfolios.

A new syndicate, selected last month, will bring the World Trade Center deal to market. The underwriters are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Barclays Capital and RBC Capital Markets.

The board also approved the sale of $1.5 billion of notes in five series with a maximum size of $300 million, a top true interest cost of 8 percent, and a top maturity of three years, Fabiano said.