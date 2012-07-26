July 26 The Port Authority of New York and New
Jersey must carry out what likely will be more unpopular toll
increases for bridges and tunnels it owns in the New York City
area or risk jeopardizing its rating and ability to fund
improvements, analysts said.
Political concerns, investigations and a lawsuit over toll
increases may make the authority row back on planned hikes, a
move that would reduce future revenue and undermine its 10-year
$25 billion capital plan.
"If all of a sudden the Port Authority were to decide to
delay these planned toll hikes, then you put at risk the credit
ratings for the bonds," said Phil Villaluz, head of muni
strategy at Sterne Agee, a regional broker/dealer.
Under the authority's current plan, motorists would pay an
extra 75 cents on top of existing tolls each December from 2012
to 2015. The fare for the PATH commuter train that links New
Jersey and Manhattan would rise by 25 cents each year over the
same period.
Last year New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, who
is expected to seek reelection in 2013, and his New York
Democratic counterpart, Andrew Cuomo, forced the Port Authority
to reduce sharp toll hikes.
Cuomo is considering cutting or abolishing a planned 45
percent increase in tolls paid by commercial vehicles on the New
York State Thruway, which is under state control, Monday's New
York Post said.
Spokesmen for the two governors had no immediate comment.
Steve Coleman, a Port Authority spokesman, in a statement
did not mention the fare increases, saying only: "Maintaining
strong credit ratings is critical to financing the over $25
billion in capital projects we are executing over the next 10
years and the tens of thousands of jobs they represent."
James Iselin, head of municipal fixed income at Neuberger
Berman, noted reducing planned fare hikes might backfire.
"In the short-term, elected officials may benefit
politically by rolling back the toll increases," he said. But
reinstating those toll increases later on might prove difficult,
he noted.
Maria Matesanz, lead analyst for the authority's credit
rating at Moody's, noted the political risks to the toll hikes
have arisen just as the Port Authority expects to rely more
heavily on this revenue.
"This could pose credit stress as the share of revenue
derived from the bridges and tunnels rises from 28 percent in
fiscal year 2011 to 36 percent in 2016, whereas the aviation
revenue share is anticipated to drop from 58 percent to 47
percent during this period," she said.
A lawsuit filed by the New York and New Jersey chapters of
the American Automobile Association against the toll hikes may
pose an even greater long-term risk to the authority's ability
to keep raising prices, analysts said.
The American Automobile Association has sued to overturn the
authority's first round of toll increases, which took effect
last year, boosting peak-hour tolls to $9.50 from $8.00.
The Port Authority last week said it was cooperating with a
probe of the toll increases by the federal General
Accountability Office requested by U.S. Democratic Senator Frank
Lautenberg of New Jersey.
The lawsuit against the Port Authority argues that it is
breaking a law that says toll revenue can only be used for
transportation projects, which means it cannot be spent on the
World Trade Center, which the Port Authority is redeveloping.
The Port Authority's inability to control the World Trade
Center's budget and its own personnel costs have troubled credit
analysts. The first of two reports on the authority, issued in
February, found it was "dysfunctional" and estimated the World
Trade Center would cost $14.8 billion, up from $11 billion in
2008.
A second report on the authority's capital spending was due
by June 30 but yet to be released.