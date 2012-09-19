Sept 19 The long-awaited World Trade Center
should be finished within its $14.8 billion budget, but the Port
Authority of New York and New Jersey, the agency rebuilding the
site, still faces major shortfalls in cash flow in coming years,
a consultants' report said on Wednesday.
As a result, the Port Authority not only must rely on
planned toll increases but also must find additional ways of
raising money - from advertising to public-private partnerships
- which could produce about $150 million a year, said
consultants at Navigant Consulting Inc and Rothschild Inc.
The Port Authority has $44 billion in expected capital needs
going forward, officials said.
The report also said it will need to make significant
repairs on its bridges and tunnels, many of which are at least
80 years old.