By Courtney Sherwood
| Portland, Ore.
Portland, Ore. Dec 3 A U.S. media company said
on Wednesday it wants to be among the first broadcasters to
launch news-gathering drones once the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) issues new policies governing the unmanned
remote-control aircraft, with test flights beginning in Oregon.
Alpha Media, which owns close to 70 radio stations in U.S.
media markets, intends to begin testing drones to gather video
footage on highway traffic and concerts for its Portland radio
station KXL-FM 101, once those new rules are in effect,
executive vice president Scott Mahalick said.
"We've entered into an agreement with a drone manufacturer,
and we'll be flying them in Portland, subject to the FAA's new
guidelines," Mahalick said, adding the company would like to
expand drone use beyond Portland.
The FAA currently bans most commercial drone flights, but is
required by Congress to integrate drones into the U.S. airspace
in coming years. In September, it loosened restrictions,
granting exemptions to a group of television and movie
production companies.
Another 159 companies have applied for commercial drone
authorization, largely for non-newsgathering purposes, though
the FAA can't estimate how long it will take to review these
applications, said agency spokeswoman Alison Duquette.
Other media outlets have shown interest in drone use and
regulation. CNN reported over the summer that it and a
university would jointly study safe and effective drone
operation.
Duquette said federal aviation officials were working to
draft rules that would allow broader commercial use of drones
weighing under 55 pounds (25 kg), eliminating the need for FAA
approval, with the changes being implemented at some point in
2015.
Mahalick said Alpha Media may ultimately seek FAA permission
for larger drones as well.
The drone industry has mushroomed in recent years with the
arrival of small, inexpensive remote-control aircraft that can
carry cameras, sensors or other equipment that makes them useful
for a wide range of uses, from crop dusting to locating people
lost in the wilderness to filming movies.
More than a dozen major U.S. media outlets this year joined
a lawsuit challenging the FAA's right to regulate press use of
drones, arguing that restrictions hamper the freedom of the
press enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
An administrative judge agreed, but the case was then
ordered to a full hearing, according to the UAV Digest, an
online trade publication. A date for the hearing has not yet
been set.
(Reporting by Courtney Sherwood in Portland; Editing by Eric M.
Johnson and Sandra Maler)