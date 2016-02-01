(Corrects to say Outer Harbor Terminal LLC, not the Port of
CHICAGO Feb 1 Outer Harbor Terminal LLC filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, two weeks after
terminating its lease held in a joint venture with Ports
America.
Last month, Ports America, one of the largest marine cargo
operators in the country, said it was shifting its business from
the Oakland port to other cities along the West Coast, including
Los Angeles and Long Beach.
In a Chapter 11 petition filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Delaware, Outer Harbor Terminal, which operates part of the
Oakland port, listed both assets and liabilities of between $100
million and $500 million.
The Port of Oakland, located on the shore of San Francisco
Bay, was one of the first ports in the world to specialize in
intermodal container operations.
