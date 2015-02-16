TOKYO Feb 16 Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd
, the maker of Subaru cars, said it would continue
flying car parts to its U.S. factory beyond an initial
arrangement through the end of February, as a labour dispute at
U.S. West Coast ports delays shipments.
The Japanese automaker had said earlier it was spending an
extra 7 billion yen ($59 million) for one month from the end of
January to fly components such as engines and transmissions on
chartered cargo flights instead of shipping them.
A Fuji Heavy spokesman said arrangements had been made to
extend that into March, although he said it was unclear how long
that would continue.
($1 = 118.5000 yen)
