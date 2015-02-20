TOKYO Feb 20 Honda Motor Co said on
Friday it would continue to adjust production at two North
American car factories from Feb. 24 to March 2 due to a parts
shortage caused by disruptions at U.S. West Coast ports in the
midst of protracted labour talks.
Honda said it expected output loss at the factories - one in
Indiana and another in Canada - during the week to be around
5,000 cars. The plants mainly build the popular Civic model,
some of whose continually variable transmissions (CVT) are
shipped from Japan.
Honda is currently reducing output at five North American
car factories between Feb. 16 and 23, for an estimated
production loss of 20,000 cars.
"The supply situation will be a little bit better next week
due to the delivery of more parts by air," a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)