March 5 The International Longshore and
Warehouse Union (ILWU) filed an unfair labor practice charge
against United Grain Corporation (UGC) after its members were
locked out of the company's Vancouver, Washington, grain export
terminal last week.
The charge was filed with the U.S. National Labor Relations
Board on Monday.
UGC, a unit of Japanese trading company Mitsui, imposed the
lockout on Feb. 27 after an investigator hired by the company
concluded that an ILWU leader working at the facility
intentionally damaged equipment there. UGC fired that employee
and referred the matter to police. It also locked out all other
ILWU-represented workers, citing concerns about further
sabotage.
ILWU charged that the company "took the extreme measure of
locking out its entire bargaining unit even though by its own
statements it had identified and terminated the employee
allegedly responsible for the property damage."
UGC was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Leslie Adler)