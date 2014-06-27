By Lisa Baertlein
| LOS ANGELES, June 27
LOS ANGELES, June 27 With peak shipping season
approaching, U.S. retailers are anxiously monitoring labor
negotiations affecting 20,000 workers at West Coast ports that
handle more than 40 percent of goods shipped in ocean
containers.
The six-year contract between dockworkers and the employers
who operate port terminal and shipping lines expires on July 1
at 5 p.m. PDT (0000 GMT). It covers workers at 29 ports from
California to Washington state, including major hubs in Los
Angeles/Long Beach and Seattle/Tacoma.
Representatives for the workers and their employers said
they expect container cargo to continue moving until an
agreement is reached, but retailers and other business that
depend on the ports are still haunted by a costly 2002 shutdown.
"Folks are nervous about what's going to happen once the
contract expires," Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain
and customs policy for the National Retail Federation (NRF),
said on Friday.
During the months of July through September retailers such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp receive
ocean shipments of goods sold during their critical
back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons, Gold said.
Labor negotiations at West Coast ports typically extend
beyond the contract expiration date. This round of talks could
stretch into mid-July, said Wade Gates, spokesman for the
Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), which represents the port
employers.
PMA is "not expecting any" work interruptions, Gates said.
"The negotiators will keep negotiating, the workers will
keep working," said Craig Merrilees, spokesman for the
International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU), which
represents most of the affected workers.
A breakdown in negotiations resulted in a 10-day lockout at
West Coast ports in 2002. That stoppage was estimated to have
cost the U.S. economy $1 billion a day, said NRF's Gold, and
disrupted supply chains for six months.
The National Association of Manufacturers and NRF estimated
in a recent report that a 10-day work stoppage at West Coast
ports would cost the U.S. economy $2.1 billion per day and
result in the loss of 169,000 jobs.
Key issues in the talks include rising healthcare costs and
the use of outside contract labor.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)