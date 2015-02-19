CHICAGO Feb 19 U.S. meat exporters caught in
the middle of the West Coast port labor standoff diverted
millions of pounds of chilled pork and beef into cold storage
facilities over the last few weeks, creating an oversupply of
meat, analysts said.
Redirected protein shipments come as frozen inventories are
starting to build ahead of the spring grilling season and the
summer season for bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwiches.
A contract dispute between the dockworkers union and
shipping lines has led to months of cargo backups at 29 U.S.
West Coast ports.
Already-burdensome meat supplies are pressuring wholesale
prices, particularly for pork. Shoppers could see added savings
the longer dock negotiations drag on, analysts said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's cold storage report for
January at 2 p.m. CST (2000 GMT) on Friday will confirm the
impact of the port dispute on the meat sector.
Some analysts, on average, forecasted total January pork
stocks at 572.7 million pounds and 471 million pounds for beef.
Both could show the largest increase for January in three years.
"We're expecting very big numbers" because the amount of
product that could not be shipped landed in warehouses or was
sold at a potential loss for processors, said John Ginzel, an
analyst with Linn Group.
Pork will likely be most affected because more is sent
overseas than other U.S. meat proteins, he said.
The United States exports about 21 percent of the pork and
11 percent of the beef it produces. Tyson Foods Inc and
Cargill Inc are among the biggest producers.
Roughly two-thirds of U.S. meat exports, worth about $9.25
billion last year, rely on ocean freight. Of that amount, almost
80 percent left the United States via West Coast ports,
according to the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF).
Fearful of losing customers to foreign competitors, meat
exporters are paying more to move product by air, freeze it or
redirect purchases through Canadian and Mexican ports.
"This is not just cutting the skin, it's cutting the bone,"
USMEF CEO Phil Seng told Reuters, referring to the financial
impact of the port dispute.
U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez is in San Francisco to try to
help broker a deal to break the labor stalemate.
Even if an agreement is reached, it will take weeks and
possibly months to clear the backlog of product, analysts said.
