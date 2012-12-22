* Workers vote on shippers' "last, best and final" offer
By Laura L. Myers and Teresa Carson
SEATTLE, PORTLAND, Ore., Dec 21 Nearly 3,000
union dock workers at four Pacific Northwest ports began voting
on Friday on a "final" contract offer presented by grain
shippers, setting the stage for a possible labor clash should
workers reject the proposal, as urged by union leaders.
The potential stalemate has fueled speculation that the
shipping companies might move to impose a lockout of union
members and keep the grain terminals operating with replacement
workers in the event management's offer fails to win approval.
The U.S. Coast Guard said earlier this week it was preparing
to establish buffer zones to keep union-related protests from
interfering with navigation around two of the ports in question.
Votes on a contract proposal Northwest shippers called their
"last, best and final" offer were being cast Friday and Saturday
by nearly 3,000 rank-and-file union members in Portland, Oregon,
and in Seattle, Tacoma and Vancouver, Washington.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said
it expects to announce results of the vote on Monday.
The proposed contract covers six of the nine grain terminals
operating in the Puget Sound and along the Columbia River the
industry says account for more than a quarter of all U.S. grain
exports and nearly half of U.S. wheat exports.
The union dock workers at those six terminals have been
without a contract since Sept. 30. Talks stalled after the union
presented its latest proposal on Nov. 16. Following two days of
federally mediated negotiations, the companies on Dec. 17
rejected a union counteroffer.
Union negotiators then submitted the companies' Nov. 16
offer to the rank and file but unanimously recommended that it
be rejected.
An ILWU representative said the shipping companies have
hired a Delaware-based company that specializes in providing
security and replacement workers in labor disputes.
But the union official, who spoke on condition of anonymity
because she is not authorized to publicly discuss the status of
talks, said the ILWU remains unsure of the shippers' intent.
'ALL CONTINGENCIES ARE ON THE TABLE'
A spokesman for the Pacific Northwest Grain Handlers
Association, which represents the shipping companies and the
grain terminals they own, declined to say whether management
might move to lock out union workers.
"All contingencies are on the table as to what would happen
next," said the spokesman, Pat McCormick. "It's an extremely
complicated issue that's been in play for an extended period of
time."
The prospect of labor unrest at the ports prompted the Coast
Guard to establish temporary "safety zones" around the Columbia
Grain facility in Portland and the United Grain Corp. terminal
in Vancouver.
"These safety zones are being established to ensure that
protest activities relating to a labor dispute involving these
facilities do not create hazardous navigation conditions for
vessels in the navigable channel or vessels attempting to moor
at the facilities," the Coast Guard said in a statement.
Both sides have declined to discuss in detail the points of
contention that have blocked a settlement.
McCormick said the chief issue is "beneficial work rules
that provide a cost advantage."
He added that shippers were seeking the same workplace rules
and terms the union had agreed to after lengthy and contentious
labor talks with EGT, an exporter that opened a new $200 million
terminal last year in Longview, Washington.
The ILWU cited 750 changes it said the companies were
seeking to impose on labor contract terms that have stood for
more than 80 years.
The possibility of a waterfront labor showdown in Washington
state and Oregon comes as ports along the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf
coasts brace for a separate strike threatened for Dec. 30 by
union dock workers unless shippers extend their contract.
Weeks ago, harbor clerks and union longshoremen honoring
their picket lines staged an eight-day walkout at the twin ports
of Los Angeles and Long Beach, idling much of the nation's
busiest cargo-shipping complex.
(Reporting by Laura L. Myers in Seattle and Teresa Carson in
Portland; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Todd Eastham)