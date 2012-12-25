* Stalemate fuels speculation of possible port lockout
* Union urges grain shippers to return to bargaining table
* Parties in East Coast port dispute agree to mediation
By Laura L. Myers
SEATTLE, Dec 24 Dockworkers at four U.S. Pacific
Northwest ports moved closer to a possible labor clash with
grain shippers on Monday, as parties in a larger, separate
dispute at 15 East and Gulf coast ports agreed to mediation
ahead of strike deadline set for Dec. 30.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU)
announced nearly 3,000 of its members had voted to reject a
contract proposal that management called its "last, best and
final" offer.
The proposed contract covers six of the nine grain terminals
operating in Puget Sound and along the Columbia River that
account for more than a quarter of all U.S. grain exports and
nearly half of U.S. wheat exports.
The stalemate in contract talks in Oregon and Washington
state and management's failure to win approval of its offer,
fueled speculation that grain shippers might impose a lockout of
union members in a bid to keep terminals operating with
replacement workers.
The ILWU has not asked its members to authorize a strike,
nor has it set a strike deadline or made mention of a walkout.
The union urged the shippers to return to the bargaining table.
Talks have foundered over numerous work-rule changes sought
by the companies to improve efficiency, but opposed by the ILWU
as onerous give-backs ultimately designed to break the union.
The Pacific Northwest Grain Handlers Association, which
represents the shipping companies and the grain terminals they
own, said in response to rejection of their contract offer that
employers were "reviewing their options."
The ILWU has said the shippers have hired a Delaware-based
company that specializes in providing security and replacement
workers in labor disputes.
The U.S. Coast Guard said last week it was preparing to
establish buffer zones to keep union-related protests from
interfering with navigation around two of the ports seen as most
likely to be caught up in waterborne labor unrest.
The possibility of a labor showdown in the Northwest is just
the latest in a series of union disputes to hit U.S. ports.
The U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts are bracing for a strike
threatened for Dec. 30 by nearly 15,000 union dockworkers unless
shippers extend their contract.
Major sticking points to a settlement there include the
future of so-called "container royalties" earned by union
members based on tons of cargo moved through a port, and
eight-hour workdays guaranteed under the current contract.
In a potential breakthrough on Monday, the U.S. Federal
Mediation and Conciliation Service said the agency had called a
meeting of the two sides in the East Coast dispute and both
parties had agreed to attend.
Two days of federally mediated talks in the Northwest
dockworkers dispute earlier this month failed to produce an
accord. A counter offer presented by the union was rejected by
management on Dec. 17.
Only weeks ago, harbor clerks and union longshoremen staged
an eight-day walkout in Southern California at the twin ports of
Los Angeles and Long Beach, idling much of the nation's busiest
cargo-shipping complex.
SHIPPERS SEEK WORK-RULE CHANGES
In the Northwest, the ILWU has accused management of
bargaining in bad faith, citing 750 changes it said the
companies were seeking to impose on labor contract terms that
have stood for more than 80 years.
The shippers said the dispute centers on proposed work rule
changes aimed at making their terminals more competitive, such
as allowing fewer employees to load ships, allowing elevator
workers to assist in ship loading and greater management
discretion in hiring and staffing decisions.
"Regardless of the outcome, they (the companies) remain
committed to operating" the terminals, the Grain Handlers
Association said in its statement.
Votes management's latest offer were cast Friday and
Saturday by union members in Portland, Oregon, and in Seattle,
Tacoma and Vancouver, Washington. According to the final tally
announced on Monday, 93.8 percent of those voting disapproved
the proposal, as recommended by union leaders.
SWITCHING FROM BARGES TO TRAINS?
Waterfront labor strife in the Northwest would compound an
existing slowdown in U.S. grain exports caused by the low water
on the Mississippi River by making it harder for shippers to
meet expectations set by the U.S. Agriculture Department, said
Bob Utterback, of Utterback Marketing Services, a brokerage for
farmers.
Pendleton Grain Growers, for example, the largest
cooperative grain dealer in Oregon, will likely overhaul its
shipping plans to send more wheat, corn and soybeans to ports
via railroad instead of barges, said Jason Middleton, director
of grain operations for the cooperative.
Such a switch could slow shipments, most of which normally
are sent up the Columbia River en route to Asia.
Utterback said the soybean market already is on edge over
weakening demand following recent cancellations of purchases by
China, a top importer. Other grain dealers said they saw little
effect on prices absent a prolonged labor clash, lasting at
least two or three weeks.
The old contract for dockworkers at the six terminals
expired on Sept. 30, but under terms that remain in effect for
the time being, regular work shifts for ILUW members ended at 3
p.m. local time Monday, and union workers have the day off on
Tuesday for the Christmas holiday.
The shipping companies say they are seeking the same
workplace rules and terms the union had agreed to after lengthy
and contentious labor talks with EGT, an exporter that opened a
new terminal last year in Longview, Washington.