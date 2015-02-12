WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. Representative Dave
Reichert said he planned to introduce a resolution in Congress
on Thursday to urge a swift end to the labor dispute that has
throttled port activity on the West Coast.
Another congressman, Kurt Schrader, suggested President
Barack Obama step in if the parties cannot resolve the matter.
Eighty-four members of Congress signed a Jan. 30 letter
urging the parties in a labor dispute between dockworkers and
shipping lines and terminal operators to resolve disagreements
quickly.
Officials for the International Longshore and Warehouse
Union, representing 20,000 dockworkers who have been without a
contract since July, say they are very close to a deal with the
companies' bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association.
