WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. Representative Dave Reichert said he planned to introduce a resolution in Congress on Thursday to urge a swift end to the labor dispute that has throttled port activity on the West Coast.

Another congressman, Kurt Schrader, suggested President Barack Obama step in if the parties cannot resolve the matter.

Eighty-four members of Congress signed a Jan. 30 letter urging the parties in a labor dispute between dockworkers and shipping lines and terminal operators to resolve disagreements quickly.

Officials for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union, representing 20,000 dockworkers who have been without a contract since July, say they are very close to a deal with the companies' bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernard Orr)