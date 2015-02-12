(Adds states affected, quotes)
WASHINGTON Feb 12 A bipartisan group of U.S.
lawmakers on Thursday urged a swift end to the labor dispute
that has throttled port activity on the West Coast.
More than a dozen lawmakers from West Coast states like
Washington and California but also as far east as Iowa and Ohio
said the ongoing labor dispute, which has partially shut down
ports, had a devastating impact on their communities, causing
staff layoffs and lost export sales.
"This has gone on far too long," said Washington
Representative Dave Reichert, a Republican, adding lawmakers
would introduce a resolution to Congress calling for unions and
company representatives to reach a deal.
Reichert said one employer in his district had to lay off
more than 200 staff and was losing $1 million a week.
Another congressman, Oregon Democrat Kurt Schrader, said his
state's cherry growers had lost more than $250,000 of export
sales in January alone because of port disruptions.
President Barack Obama should be ready to invoke special
powers under labor relations laws to get the ports running again
if the parties could not, he said.
"If they refuse to do so, I urge the President of the United
States to use his powers ... to end this dispute once and for
all," Schrader said.
More than 80 members of Congress signed a Jan. 30 letter
urging the parties in a labor dispute between dockworkers and
shipping lines and terminal operators to resolve disagreements
quickly.
Officials for the International Longshore and Warehouse
Union, representing 20,000 dockworkers who have been without a
contract since July, say they are very close to a deal with the
companies' bargaining agent, the Pacific Maritime Association.
Ohio Republican Bob Gibbs said a medical equipment company
in his region, which imports protective clothing for healthcare
workers, said the disruptions had led to "rationing" of
clothing, putting the healthcare industry at risk.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bernard Orr)