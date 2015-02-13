By Steve Gorman
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 13 Protracted labor strife and
shipping disruptions at U.S. West Coast ports have hit farmers
especially hard, posing a major barrier to perishable goods
headed to overseas markets and resulting in losses estimated at
hundreds of millions of dollars a week.
Foreign Pacific Rim customers facing chronic delays in
shipments of U.S. food and farm products are turning to other
countries for produce ranging from citrus and apples to beef and
pork, the Washington-based Agriculture Transportation Coalition
(AgTC) has reported.
Many frustrated U.S. suppliers are deciding to forgo exports
and scrambling instead to find domestic buyers for their
produce, driving down prices, said Wendy Fink-Weber, a
spokeswoman for the Western Growers trade organization.
Industry experts say the longer term concern is that
American export business lost to other countries, and other
ports, may not return once the U.S. West Coast crisis is over.
"They're losing their buyers and they're losing their
markets," Fink-Weber said.
Precise figures on the extent of damage are hard to come by.
The AgTC has estimated that total U.S. agricultural export
losses - for fruits, vegetables and meats shipped by container -
were running roughly $400 million a week in December, the latest
month for which industry data was available.
Because the dislocation at the ports directly involves
containerized cargo only, bulk shipments of grain and soybeans
have largely been unaffected, the group said.
HEIGHT OF CITRUS EXPORTS HIT
Mounting waterfront cargo congestion and partial shutdown of
the 29 ports last weekend and again on Thursday come as the
California citrus industry reached its season of peak demand for
exports of navel oranges and lemons to Asian countries.
California growers typically export a quarter of their
annual $500 million citrus crop to markets in Asia, Australia
and New Zealand. But bottlenecks at the West Coast ports have
reduced that by about 25 percent, or roughly $125 million, since
October, according to the trade group California Citrus Mutual.
The head of overseas marketing for one major citrus grower,
LoBue Bros Inc of Lindsay, California, in the Central Valley
heartland, said his company's exports are off by about half.
The company normally gets 60 to 80 loads of citrus - 40,000
pounds of fruit per load - shipped overseas each week this time
of year, but "right now I'm having trouble getting 20 out,"
co-owner Joe LoBue told Reuters. "In 40 years, I haven't seen it
quite this bad."
Industry officials said they expect losses to grow as the
port slowdowns go on.
"Fruit is rotting on the docks, sales are being canceled by
the customer, and our industry has slowed its harvesting so as
not to place matured fruit into the market place," Citrus Mutual
President Noel Nelsen said in a statement.
Although some shipments arrive at warehouses and ports in
refrigerated containers, "we're not sure the containers are
being stored in places where they have power, or that they're
getting plugged in," said Dusty Ferrence, director of growers
services for the agency.
In January alone, cherry growers in Oregon reported lost
export sales of $250,000 directly related to disruptions at the
West Coast ports, according to the AgTC.
On Friday, more than 200 Washington state agriculture and
forest products companies and organizations delivered a letter
to their state congressional delegation urging their help in
pressing the two sides in the labor dispute to quickly settle
the dispute.
The International Longshore and Warehouse Union,
representing 20,000 dock workers, has been negotiating for nine
months on a new labor contract with the Pacific Maritime
Association, the bargaining agent for shippers and terminal
operators at the 29 ports.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Leslie Adler)